As Yankton head boys’ soccer coach Dave Dannenbring began preparations for the 2021 season, he invited Mount Marty head men’s soccer coach Carlos Saenz to practice to help him evaluate what players should be in what positions.
The exchange worked out well for both. Dannenbring’s Bucks went on to win the 2021 Class AA state title, and Saenz ended up with two of the Bucks’ top seniors.
Zach Hebda and Ethan Yasat each signed Wednesday to attend Mount Marty University and compete in men’s soccer for the Lancers.
Besides the preseason session, Saenz and his coaching staff have been regulars at Crane-Youngworth when the Bucks were at home.
“Saenz has watched those kids the last couple of seasons. He knows their strengths,” Dannenbring said.
When the Bucks capped their season in mid-October, Saenz went to work.
“We’ve been able to talk to them, get to know them better, get to watch them a lot,” Saenz said. “When their season was done, we were like ‘OK, we need this type of players to continue to build our program at Mount Marty.’”
Yasat finished with 10 goals and five assists, earning first-team all-state honors.
“I’ve known Ethan since he was 10, 12 years old,” said Saenz, who coached Yasat at the club level before he joined the Lancer coaching staff. “I’ve been fortunate to coach and to see him grow and become the player that he is now. I think Ethan is one of the top players right now in the state of South Dakota.
Yasat had worked with Saenz in his younger days and maintained the connection with the man who would become the Lancers’ head coach.
“He helped me be the best player I could be,” Yasat said of Saenz.
For Dannenbring, Yasat’s best asset was as a “scrapper.”
“Ethan is one of those kids that’s going to go hard, fight, scratch and dig to get the ball and make a play,” he said. “One of the reasons for our (team) success is that we had a couple of those guys on the team, and he (Ethan) became a leader.”
The opportunity to play on the same field he played on during his prep career was also enticing.
“I’ll still be playing in the town I grew up in,” Yasat said. “I’ll be able to look up and see friends in the crowd.”
Ultimately, though, the decision for Yasat came down to academics. Yasat plans to major in pre-chiropractic.
Yasat’s talent and determination could get him in the Lancer rotation early.
“His knowledge of the game, his work ethic are things that are going to make an impact in our program right away,” Saenz said.
Hebda had five goals and three assists this past season.
Hebda’s journey from reserve to varsity standout to college player started with a simple question.
“Zach came in after his sophomore year and asked, ‘What do I need to do to be on the field more?’” Dannenbring said, noting that Hebda asked the same question after his junior season. “He did what we asked him to do, and he became a better player.”
Hebda’s journey to stay in Yankton started in an unusual place: with a national recruiting service.
“It started when I first signed up with NSCA (Next College Student Athlete, a recruiting website) and was reaching out to college coaches,” he said. “Carlos (Coach Saenz) messaged me and asked me to come on a tour of campus and attend practice with the team.
“I liked the campus and the guys were really nice.”
Hebda brings several assets to the Lancers, Saenz said.
“His physicality and his knowledge of the game make him a player that can make a huge impact for us right away,” he said of Hebda.
Hebda plans to major in business management at MMU.
Saenz feels both players will represent the Lancers well.
“We feel like they’re not only very good soccer players, but really good students as well and really good kids to help us build a culture for next year,” he said.
And Dannenbring is one person who is looking forward to seeing Hebda and Yasat in Lancer blue this fall.
“It’s always nice when you have athletes that have aspirations to keep playing after high school,” he said. “It makes it better that these two are going to play in Yankton. It’s great to have Zach and Ethan as part of the Mount Marty team.”
