The South Dakota Football Coaches Association has selected Yankton’s Brady Muth and Viborg-Hurley’s Rob Kessler as two of its eight Region Coach of the Year honorees for the 2020 season.
Muth has led the Bucks to an 8-1 record and the second seed in the Class 11AA playoffs. He was honored for Region 7.
Kessler has led the defending Class 9AA champion Cougars to an 8-0 record and the top seed in the quarterfinals. He was honored for Region 5.
Other regional honorees include Brian Hogie of Ipswich-Edmunds Central, Jeff Sheehan of Hamlin, Paul Goehring of Mobridge-Pollock, Josh Anderson of Lemmon-McIntosh, Craig Clayberg of Tea Area and Chad Eisenbraun of Kadoka Area.
Also announced Wednesday, Avon’s Mel Fathke and Canistota-Freeman’s Lenny Schroeder were selected to the SDFBCA Hall of Fame, along with Kimball-White Lake’s Dale Taylor.
Assistant coach of the year honorees include Viborg-Hurley’s Jason Mellegaard (9AA) and Platte-Geddes’ Frank Cutler (8th grade and under). Other assistant coach honorees included Mike Leach of Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Pat Larson of Mitchell, Dane Stone of Dell Rapids, Trent Olson of Winner, Tom Serr of Burke, Jamie McClain of Sunshine Bible and Arthur of Lower Brule.
