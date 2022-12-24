For the fourth time in her professional career, Rapid City native Becky Hammon has been recognized as South Dakota’s “Sports Celebrity of the Year,” as chosen by the South Dakota Sportswriters Association.

Hammon was previously recognized as the Sports Celebrity of the Year in 2005, 2014 and 2015. She was also named the state’s Independent Female Athlete of the Year in 1996 and 1999.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.