SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota junior Lolo Weideman has been named the Summit League volleyball defensive player of the week, the league announced Tuesday.
This is Weideman’s first career weekly honor and the second straight for the Coyotes after sophomore Madison Harms earned the honor last week.
The Center Point, Iowa, averaged 5.71 digs per set (40 total) in the sweep over North Dakota State this past weekend. She recorded 25 digs on Sunday and 15 digs on Monday, her 25 digs were two shy of a season-high 27 set in the win over No. 14 ranked Creighton. Weideman also recorded five assists and one service ace in the series against NDSU.
On the season Weideman averages 4.15 digs, 0.97 assists and 0.33 services aces per set. She ranks seventh in digs per set in the Summit League.
“I am so happy for Lolo!” head coach Leanne Williamson said. “She has grown so much already during this season. Lolo was really good this past weekend and only got better as the weekend progressed. She was a big part of the success that we were able to have this weekend!”
The Yotes travel to Brookings to face in-state rival South Dakota State on Sunday and Monday. First serve is set for 5 p.m. on Sunday and 7 p.m. on Monday.
