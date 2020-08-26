SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) announced Wednesday the preseason football coaches’ poll for 2020. Morningside is the preseason pick to win the GPAC championship.
Morningside is the two-time defending NAIA National Champions. The Mustangs totaled 81 points and nine (9) first place votes. Northwestern was picked second with 73 points and one (1) first place vote. Dordt and Midland tied for third place in the poll with 60 points each. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.
Mount Marty will join the GPAC in 2021.
