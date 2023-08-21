Brian Santiago and Lindsey Jacobson won the men’s and women’s titles in the Mount Marty Riverboat Days 5K road race, held Saturday in Yankton.
Santiago finished in 15:47, beating out Matt Dewald (16:11) and Neil Hohenthaner (19:15).
Jacobson finished in 20:04, beating out Jenna Lucas (22:28) and Hannah Dewald (23:32).
Here are the top finishers by age group:
FEMALE 12-UNDER: Rae Noecker 27:17
FEMALE 13-19: Kennedy Korth 25:31
FEMALE 20-29: Ashley Van Donselaar 24:29
FEMALE 30-39: Lindsey Jacobson 20:04
FEMALE 40-49: Hannah Dewald 23:32
FEMALE 50-59: Sheila Loecker 30:15
FEMALE 60-69: Carol Hohenthaner 24:53
FEMALE 80-OVER: Barbara Peitzmeier 43:45
MALE 12-UNDER: Gram Messler 21:02
MALE 13-19: Luke Jacobson 19:23
MALE 20-29: Brian Santiago 15:17
MALE 30-39: Neil Hohenthaner 15:19
MALE 40-49: Matt Dewald 16:11
MALE 50-59: Jerry Diveley 24:18
MALE 60-69: Jeff Huitema 25:14
MALE 70-79: Clarence Mason 25:27
MALE 80-OVER: Jim Hess 29:02
