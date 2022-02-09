The bar for the Yankton Gazelles as they enter the South Dakota State Class AA Gymnastics Meet, Friday and Saturday in Mitchell, is where you’d expect for a team that posted one of the top marks in school history.
“Our goal is to match or beat the highest place in school history, fourth,” said Yankton head coach Justin Olson.
The Gazelles enter the meet as the sixth seed after a fifth place showing in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships on Feb. 5. That meet also doubled as the Region 2A meet.
Yankton had been announced as the fourth place finisher, but a scoring change bumped Brookings ahead of the Gazelles by 0.025.
“We are very happy with where we are at,” Olson said. “We qualified for state, which was the main goal. Now we’re using it as motivation. We know who we need to beat and what kind of team we are.”
The meet is being held at the Corn Palace. The uneven parallel bars will be located on the stage, with the floor, balance beam and vault located on the floor in front of them. The Gazelles competed there twice this season, at the Jill McCormick Invitational in December and at ESD.
“It puts the bars in the spotlight,” Olson said. “That’s great, because we have some great bar workers.”
The Gazelles will also be on the beam early in the competition, a challenge the Gazelles relish.
“Our 140 (140.4 in the Estelline-Hendricks dual) came on a beam night that was not our best. We had a couple of good ones, including breaking our school record this year,” Olson said. “It shows the true character of our team that they’re excited to get up on beam early. If they have a great beam, it sets a huge tone for the rest of the night.”
While the goal is a podium (top six) spot and the ultimate goal is a top-four finish, Olson just wants to see his team do their best.
“If we give 100% effort, I’ll be happy where we land,” he said.
The Gazelles qualified four individuals for Saturday’s individual competition.
Senior Alison Johnson will compete in the all-around. Johnson finished ninth in the all-around and tied for third in the vault a year ago.
“I’m excited for Alison,” Olson said. “She gets one more chance to better her all-around position. She’s a special athlete.”
Senior Callie Boomsma just missed all-around and will compete in three events: vault, bars and beam. Sophomore Ava Koller will also compete in three events: vault, beam and floor. Freshman Allie Byrkeland will compete in two events, vault and bars.
“Callie has a good shot of placing,” Olson said. “Ava is our workhorse. She was hurt last year, so I’m excited to see her compete on individual night. To have Allie competing is a good sign that we’re trending in the right direction.”
Class AA competition on each will begin at approximately 4:40 p.m.
Class A
One area team, Wagner-Bon Homme, qualified for the team competition of the South Dakota State Class A Gymnastics Meet, Friday in Mitchell.
Wagner-Bon Homme finished third in the team competition a season ago. The squad qualified sixth with their third-place finish in the Region 2A meet on Feb. 4.
Competition will begin at 10:10 a.m., with Wagner-Bon Homme opening on the uneven parallel bars in the second of eight rotations. The squad will rotate to balance beam, followed by floor exercise and vault.
Wagner-Bon Homme qualified three all-arounders for Saturday’s individual competition. Alexys Rueb was fourth in the all-around and second on beam a year ago. Alcista Dion, who placed sixth on bars and tied for ninth on floor, also qualified for the all-around, as did Jenna Duffek.
Also for Wagner-Bon Homme, Jasmine Gilbert qualified on beam and floor.
Vermillion qualified five gymnasts, including all-arounder Mackenzie Brady. Brady was fifth on the bars a year ago.
Also for the Tanagers, Callie Radigan and Maya Radigan qualified on bars and beam. Tori Farmer qualified on vault and bars. Abby Roob also qualified on beam.
Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon qualified two gymnasts. London Sudbeck, who was seventh in the all-around, fourth on the beam and tied for seventh on bars a year ago, will compete on vault, bars and beam.
Also for PEHMV, Aubrie Biteler will compete on vault.
The individual competition in Class A will begin at 10:10 a.m. Saturday.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.