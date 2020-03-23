Winner put three players on the five-member first team of the all-Southeast South Dakota Conference girls’ basketball team, announced Monday.
Senior Morgan Hammerbeck, junior Kalla Bertram and sophomore Bella Swedlund were named to the first team, along with Mount Vernon-Plankinton’s Katlyn Briggs (Sr.) and Emilee Fox (8th).
Wagner and Parkston each had one player each on second and third teams. For Parkston, freshman Emma Yost was on second team, with senior Sydney Wickersham on third team. For Wagner, senior Kayli Kocer was on second team, with eighth grader Macy Koupal on third team. Bon Homme senior Ciera Himes and Platte-Geddes eighth grade Cadence VanZee were also on third team.
FINAL STANDINGS: Winner 7-0, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 6-1, Parkston 5-2, Wagner 3-4, Bon Homme 2-5, Chamberlain 2-5, Gregory 2-5, Platte-Geddes 1-6
FIRST TEAM: Bella Swedlund, Winner; Emilee Fox, MVP; Kalla Bertram, Winner; Morgan Hammerbeck, Winner; Katlyn Briggs, MVP
SECOND TEAM: Emma Yost, Parkston; Jessy Jo VanDerWerff, Gregory; Hannah Anderson, Chamberlain; Kayli Kocer, Wagner; Maggie LaCompte, Winner
THIRD TEAM: Sydney Wickerham, Parkston; Cadence VanZee, Platte-Geddes; Macy Koupal, Wagner; Mya Knippling, Chamberlain; Ciera Himes, Bon Homme
