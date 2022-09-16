BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — South Dakota fifth-year senior Merga Gemeda placed 17th amongst an elite field Friday morning to lead the Coyotes at the Coaching Tree Invitational at the Sam Bell Cross Country Course.

Gemeda clocked a personal best 8,000-meter time of 24:19.4 for 17th in a field that included three nationally ranked teams, including members of the defending national championship squad in Northern Arizona, and eight regionally ranked teams. His time is four seconds faster than his best mark from last fall and leads the Summit League this season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.