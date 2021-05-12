RAPID CITY — Viborg’s longtime coaching power couple and a University of South Dakota coaching great are among the individuals who will be inducted into the South Dakota Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame during the 2021 South Dakota State Track Meet.
Connie and John Nyhaug, Dan Fitzsimmons, Tom McGough, Gene Brownell and Jim Fuller will be inducted on Saturday, May 29. Because the state meet is split into three sites this year, the Nyhaugs will be inducted in Rapid City, McGough in Spearfish and the others in Sturgis.
Connie Nyhaug coached at Viborg (and Viborg-Hurley) for 34 years until her retirement in 2012, serving as head cross country coach for several years, and serving as assistant track and field coach. She was the 1989 South Dakota High School Coaches Association (SDHSCA) Boys’ Cross Country Coach of the Year in 1989, and that organization’s winner of the Max Hawk Service Award in 2008. She received the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) Distinguished Service Award in 2009.
Connie Nyhaug was inducted into the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2008, the Dakota State University Hall of Fame in 2010, the SDHSCA Hall of Fame in 2011 and the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020.
John Nyhaug became head coach of the Viborg girls’ track and field team in 1981, later adding head boys’ duties. He remained head coach for both programs until Viborg and Hurley combined, then served as boys’ head coach until retiring in 2012. He currently serves as an assistant, coaching events where needed.
John Nyhaug was named the 1998 SDHSCA Girls’ Track and Field Coach of the Year, and the 2012 SDHSCA Boys’ Track and Field Coach of the Year. He received the SDHSAA Distinguished Service Award in 2013. He was also inducted into the SDHSCA Hall of Fame and the South Dakota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2013. He was inducted into the Baltic High School Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Dakota State Hall of Fame in 2019.
Fitzsimmons began his teaching and coaching career in Yankton in 1987, taking over as head cross country coach in 1997. He was named head track and field coach in 2002. In 2008, Fitzsimmons left YHS to become head cross country coach and assistant track and field coach at the University of South Dakota, a position he still holds.
Fitzsimmons was the SDHSCA girls’ cross country Coach of the Year three times and the boys’ cross country Coach of the Year twice. He was a four-time winner of the South Dakota Gatorade Circle of Champions Cross Country Coach of the Year, and a two-time Gatorade Circle of Champions Coach of the Year for track and field. He was also a three-time honoree as Prep Girls’ Coach of the Year by the South Dakota Sportswriters Association. He was inducted into the YHS Hall of Fame in 2015.
Brownell spent 49 years in education, the past 44 at Aberdeen Central and the past 23 as an athletic administrator. He was a 2013 SDHSAA Distinguished Service Award winner, and a 2017 SDHSCA Hall of Fame inductee.
McGough has coached 46 years, mostly at Miller. Fuller currently coaches at Central (Iowa) College after stops at Doane and Northern State.
