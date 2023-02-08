SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Dordt used five players in double figures to pull away from Mount Marty 100-68 in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action, Wednesday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
The game marked the eighth time this season that Dordt (20-5, 12-5 GPAC), which is receiving votes in the latest NAIA poll, reached the 100-point mark in a contest.
Jacob Vis led Dordt with 21 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Coppock scored 19 points. Lucas Lorenzen scored 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Cade Bleeker netted 12 points. Jackson Louscher was a perfect 5-of-5 from the field, finishing with 11 points in the victory.
Mount Marty (9-17, 5-13 GPAC) was led by Cole Bowen, who posted 22 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Tash Lunday had 21 points and four assists. Lincoln Jordre posted 12 points for the Lancers.
Mount Marty travels to Northwestern on Saturday for the final road game of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.