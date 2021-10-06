A season lost to health issues left Yankton’s Maggie Schaefer with some questions. And an opportunity.
It was an opportunity the Gazelles senior made the most of in 2021, with state runner-up finishes in flight one singles and doubles (with Nora Krajewski).
Schaefer finished 28-2 in singles play, with Rapid City Christian’s Ella Hancock handing the Gazelle both setbacks. She teamed with Nora Krajewski for a 29-1 record, with Hancock and Hannah Beckloff topping Yankton in the championship match.
“It’s been more than I hoped for,” Schaefer said of her senior season. “I couldn’t play last year, so I went in with the mindset this year that I had nothing to lose. I just played tennis because I liked the sport.”
Though Schaefer entered the State Class A Tournament, Monday and Tuesday in Sioux Falls, as the second seed at flight one singles, she didn’t pencil herself into a finals rematch with Hancock.
“I was not assuming I’d get to that point. As soon as you think, ‘I can beat that person easily,’ you get in trouble,” she said. “I had to get through the first two rounds. I never looked to the championship match before that.”
After falling to Hancock on a windy day during the regular season, Schaefer used a different approach on a calm Tuesday.
“The lobs were more for recovery shots so I could set up for anything,” she said. “The goal was to extend the rallies so she couldn’t put away every shot.”
Having the match against Hancock fresh in her mind did have the Gazelles’ duo “more wary of everything.” But the chemistry that Schaefer and Nora Krajewski had on the court helped keep things light.
“It is so easy to play with Nora. She has the best attitude on the court,” Schaefer said. “She has never been upset in doubles. We both can feed off each other’s positive energy.”
The fact that it would be Nora Krajewski’s last match with Schaefer also played in her mind.
“We just went out and had fun,” Nora said. “We wanted to win, but some days you just don’t.”
Winning is something Nora Krajewski did plenty of on the season. Her flight two singles title capped a 29-1 record, tying a school record for singles wins in a season. (Their doubles team broke the school record.)
For Nora Krajewski, the flight two singles final was the last matchup against a rival, Olivia Huber. The Mitchell senior beat Nora for state title in 2020 and had beaten her for the Eastern South Dakota Conference title a week earlier.
“It was the match I’d been waiting for all season,” she said. “I prepped for a long match, and knew I belonged in that match.”
After the two split the first two sets, Nora took control of the set on her way to victory.
“I got a couple right off the bat,” Nora said. “She got mad. I took the momentum and kept playing.”
Before Nora Krajewski finished off Huber, Sabrina Krajewski — who with brother Harrison make up a set of triplets — started and finished a 6-1, 6-1 rout of Rapid City Christian’s Zeah Ryherd in the flight three singles final.
“I just played really well,” said Sabrina, who finished with a 26-5 singles record. “I just went into it ready to just beat her.”
Sabrina teamed with freshman Addison Gordon on a third place doubles finish, again with a dominant final match, 10-2 over Huron. The flight two doubles squad also broke the 20-win barrier, going 22-9.
“We were happy with how it turned out,” Sabrina said. “We went into the next one (third place match) forgetting the last one and trying our best to win.”
The surprise finalist for the Gazelles was eighth grader Paige Mitzel, who earned a title shot at flight six singles. Though she lost to the defending champion at the flight, she was happy with her run.
“I was very happy with how I finished,” she said. “The team did so great. They were a great team to work with this season.”
Both Mitzel’s quarterfinal and semifinal matches lasted over two hours, but in both she avenged an earlier loss.
“I knew they would both be tough,” she said, noting that she doesn’t mind long matches. “But I knew that if I stayed mentally tough I could win.”
The Gazelles will return five of the seven players who contributed to Tuesday’s third place team finish: junior Frannie Kouri, Gordon, Mitzel, Sabrina and Nora Krajewski. Each of the three eighth graders is excited for next year … and the years after that.
“It will be a little different not having Maggie and Kayla (Marsh, the other senior) on the team, but it will still be a lot of fun,” Nora said. “I think we can still compete well.”
Schaefer is excited to see what her younger teammates can accomplish in the future.
“They’re so young and they’re already better than I am,” she said. “If they stick with it and keep liking to play, they’re going to do great things.”
