VERMILLION – Vermillion Post 1 Legion baseball won four games over three days by a combined four runs to win the Region 3B title, and will look to use a similar formula for success at the Class B Legion baseball tournament in Groton this weekend.
“The Region Tournament is always fun and exciting and we celebrated for a day or two, but now the challenge is to get our minds reset,” Vermillion manager Tom Heisinger said. “We’re happy to be there, obviously, but we feel like we have a chance to win the whole thing. That’s what we’re going to try to do. So we just need to refocus and realize where we’re at.”
Vermillion drew Redfield for their opening round opponent. Vermillion had a chance to watch Redfield’s high school team at the high school tournament over Memorial Day.
“Redfield always pretty solid,” Heisinger said. “They were up at the high school state tournament with us too, so we know their kids have been through it. It’s the state tournament so you’re not going to see bad competition. It’ll be a tough one for us, but we’ll be ready.
Vermillion has relied on strong starting pitching and timely hitting from the top of the order to get to this point and hold their 22-4 record. Heisinger feels as though we has two number one pitchers, as well as a few that are close to that level as well.
“We feel like we have two solid number ones in Jake (Jensen) and Drew (Thelen), and Jacob Chaussee is right behind them,” Heisinger said. “Willis (Robertson) has stepped into that closer role, but he started some games for us. Guys like Dylan Thelen, Ben Burbach, Clayton Sorensen, they might get called on to pitch at some point.”
Team have struggled to get runs on the board against Robertson, Jensen and Drew Thelen. Robertson has allowed six runs, but only two of them earned, in 18 1/3 innings. Jensen leads the team with 42 innings pitched, and has an earned run average (ERA) of 2.00. Drew Thelen is second on the team in innings pitched with 30 2/3 and has a 2.97 ERA.
At the plate, Jack Kratz has been a machine. In 26 games, Kratz has a .450 batting average with two home runs and 32 RBI. He leads the team in all three categories. Drew Thelen has been great at the plate as well as on the mound, with a .446 average in 24 games. He has also walked a team leading 20 times.
Robertson holds the third best average on the team at .441. There are three more players hitting over .300 on the season.
“A couple guys at the top of our lineup with Connor Saunders and Drew Thelen, have done a really good job of getting on base for us,” Heisinger said. “Both guys can steal bases so it’s not necessarily so much about power, but having base runners on and using our running game to get in good situations.”
Kratz leads the team with 19 stolen bases, following by Drew Thelen at 11 and Connor Saunders with eight. Kratzand company have been strong with runners on base as well.
“Jack Kratz, Dylan Thelen, TJ Tracy, Charlie Ward, they have done a really good job of hitting with runners in scoring position,” Heisinger said. “We just like to pass the baton, kid to kid, and have base runners as much as we can.”
Vermillion takes on Redfield Friday afternoon in Groton, who is the host for this year’s tournament. Vermillion will rely on the past experience and success in moments like the state tournament to try and come out on top this weekend.
“During games, the pressure is on, and every pitch matters, it is stressful at the time but it makes us better,” Heisinger said. “We’re glad to be so experienced with most of our kids. That high pressure situation, it’s good to be comfortable being uncomfortable.”
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.