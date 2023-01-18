Yankton’s Cooper Grotenhuis signed with the football and track and field teams at Mount Marty Wednesday at Yankton High School.
“(With the football program being a) second-year program and already getting a couple of wins this year was big time to see,” Grotenhuis said. “Yankton is a football town, so that was huge for me to stay here.”
Even though other schools were interested, Mount Marty pushed for Grotenhuis to be a part of Lancer athletics early in the recruiting process, as assistant track coach Jonathon Becker invited Grotenhuis to a track camp.
“He was the first coach that reached out,” Grotenhuis said. “We got close over the summer. He kept talking me through these early stages of recruitment. He was big time in that and he (played a part in getting) me to go to Mount Marty.”
Last summer, Grotenhuis was thrilled to be invited to a camp with a program that is trending up.
“I was thrilled because last season they had a good season, so the momentum is definitely there,” Grotenhuis said. “What I was looking for was program that's going up, and Mount Marty's definitely that.”
Another part of Grotenhuis’ decision was seeing Mount Marty get a few wins in football this season, including their first home win against Doane on Oct. 29.
“Seeing a win at Crane on the game day visit was pretty cool,” Grotenhuis said. “That was magical for me to see that. Playing at Crane-Youngworth the next four years is cool (because I get) to play in front of my family.
“It would have been hard to leave the opportunity to play at Crane-Youngworth.”
The football and track coaches at Mount Marty kept in contact with Grotenhuis and knew he wanted to stay in both sports.
“One of his big deals was he wanted to go be a two-sport athlete and compete,” said Lancers head football coach John Michaletti. “The nice thing about being in an NAIA school is you can give those guys flexible schedules to be able to do that.”
Michaletti is thrilled that local talent such as Grotenhuis is staying in town.
“Keeping a local talent here continually brings excitement for everybody else,” Michaletti said. “A big-time, two-sport athlete is even better. That's going to continuously spread the momentum at Mount Marty.”
Bucks head football coach Brady Muth is thrilled to see Grotenhuis continue the trend of his family staying in-town for college.
“His grandpa played here at with Yankton and wore number 22 (then) played at (Yankton College),” Muth said. “Now (Cooper) gets a chance to do that. His dad played baseball at Mount Marty, so it's a neat story in that regard.”
Grotenhuis is happy to be able to compete in track as well, and credited coach Justin Olson for believing in him from a young age.
“He gave me an opportunity in eighth grade to do the long and triple jump,” Grotenhuis said. “That gave me a lot of experience and a lot of courage to put myself out there.”
Muth added that he’s excited to see Grotenhuis continue to do things the right way at Mount Marty.
“He's worked his tail off to get where he's at right now,” Muth said. “He's a good example of how to do things the right way. If you do everything that you should do, you end up in the spot where you'd like to be.”
