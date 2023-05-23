GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin earned a trip to the South Dakota State Class B Softball Tournament with an 11-0 shutout of Oldham-Ramona-Rutland in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday.
Keeley Larson went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double for Gayville-Volin. Teresa Stockman doubled and singled, driving in two. Maia Achen also had tow hits. Andrea Miller and Kendra Beeck-Waterman each doubled, Nevaeh Hauger had a hit and two RBI, and Tanayia Pacheco added a hit in the victory.
Brookelyn Riedel and Grace Feige each had a hit for ORR.
Ayla Dimmer picked up the win, striking out five and allowing two hits in the five-inning contest. Hayden Oftedal took the loss.
Gayville-Volin, 11-6, advances to state, June 1-3 in Aberdeen. The Raiders will face fourth-seeded Bon Homme in the opening round, a 12:30 p.m. start.
FREEMAN — Viborg-Hurley took an early lead and never looked back, claiming a 13-6 victory over the Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy Phoenix in the Class B softball SoDak 16 on Tuesday.
Zoey Christensen had three hits and Charley Nelson had two hits, including a home run, and four RBI for Viborg-Hurley. Shelby Lyons went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI. Gia Miller had two hits and two RBI. Brinlee Smith also had two hits. Alexia Lindemann and Lauren Petersen each had a hit in the victory.
Sonia Deckert, Avary Thomas and Kaytlin Pankratz each had two hits for the Phoenix. Elizabeth Piehl added a hit.
Lindemann picked up the win, striking out five. Thomas took the loss.
The Cougars (8-9) advance to state, June 1-3 in Aberdeen. They will face second-seeded Arlington in the 3 p.m. game.
Deuel 6, Scotland-Menno 5
CLEAR LAKE — Deuel’s McKenna Olson had a RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to lift Deuel past Scotland-Menno in the Class B softball SoDak 16 on Tuesday.
After Scotland-Menno had scored on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth, Hope Bjerke led off the bottom of the frame with a game-tying double, scoring the runner that started the inning at second base due to tiebreaker rules. Bjerke was tagged out trying to advance to third on a ground ball by Harley Hennings, but Hennings stole second and came in on Olson’s shot to left.
Bjerke, Olson and Makayla Harmon each doubled and singled for Deuel. Katrina Haberg also had two hits. Hennings, Sara Kreger and Roxanne Raml each had a hit in the victory.
Halle Van Hove went 2-for-4 with a triple, and Trinity Bietz doubled and singled for Scotland. Alana Fergen, Allison Lehr and Amanda Rames each had a hit for the Trappers.
Haberg struck out 17 in the eight-inning contest for the win. Bailey Vitek took the loss, striking out six.
Deuel, 12-4, advances to state, June 1-3 in Aberdeen. The Cardinals will face third-seeded Castlewood in the opening round.
Dakota Valley 15, S.F. Christian 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley’s Emma Wiese tossed a three-inning no-hitter and the Panther offense did the rest in a 15-0 victory over Sioux Falls Christian in the Class A softball SoDak 16 on Tuesday.
Wiese had three hits, including a triple, for Dakota Valley. Avry Trotter had two hits and four RBI. Logan Miller also tripled. Madelyn Munch and Rachel Voegeli each doubled, and Brennan Trotter, Mia Riibe and Ashlynn Stusse each had a hit in the victory.
Wiese struck out four in the win. Kate Preheim took the loss.
Dakota Valley, 16-8, advances to state as the third seed. The Panthers will face Elk Point-Jefferson in the final game of the opening round, June 1 in Aberdeen.
Elk Point-Jefferson 14, Wagner 1
WAGNER — Elk Point-Jefferson built a 9-0 lead after an inning and a half on the way to a 14-1 victory over Wagner in the Class A softball SoDak 16, Tuesday in Wagner.
Josie Curry went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI for Elk Point-Jefferson. Grace Griffin also had three hits. Alyssa Chytka posted two hits. Cera Schmitz had a double and three RBI. Grace Schuh added a hit in the victory.
Lydia Yost went 2-for-2 with a triple for Wagner’s only hits.
Danica Torrez picked up the win, striking out 11. Yost took the loss, striking out eight.
EPJ, 10-7, advances to state, June 1-3 in Aberdeen. The Huskies will face third-seeded Dakota Valley in the final game of the opening round.
