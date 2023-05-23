GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin earned a trip to the South Dakota State Class B Softball Tournament with an 11-0 shutout of Oldham-Ramona-Rutland in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday.

Keeley Larson went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double for Gayville-Volin. Teresa Stockman doubled and singled, driving in two. Maia Achen also had tow hits. Andrea Miller and Kendra Beeck-Waterman each doubled, Nevaeh Hauger had a hit and two RBI, and Tanayia Pacheco added a hit in the victory.

