A new top-ranked team in both Class A boys’ and girls’ basketball highlight the South Dakota Media Basketball Poll, announced Monday.
In Class A boys, Sioux Valley claimed 15 of 17 first place votes to claim the top spot. Dakota Valley is second, followed by St. Thomas More, West Central and Sioux Falls Christian. Sioux Falls Christian, last week’s top team before losing to West Central on Saturday, and St. Thomas More each received a first-place vote.
The St. Thomas More girls drew six first-place votes and edged Hamlin 47 to 44 for the top spot in that Class A poll. Hamlin received a first-place vote, with West Central (3), Flandreau (3), Wagner (2) and unranked Dakota Valley (2) also received first place votes. Winner was last week’s top team but fell to Wagner on Saturday.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt remained atop the Class AA boys’ poll, with O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Washington and fifth-ranked Sioux Falls Lincoln also receiving first place votes. Yankton (0-0), which received a vote last week, did not receive a vote this week.
DeSmet was a unanimous selection for the top team in the Class B boys’ poll. Viborg-Hurley is fourth, with Platte-Geddes receiving votes.
Sioux Falls Washington was a unanimous selection in the Class AA girls’ poll.
In Class B girls, Aberdeen Roncalli received 16 of 17 first place votes. Second-ranked Corsica-Stickney drew the other top pick. Irene-Wakonda received a vote.
BASKETBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 13 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Class AA
1. Roosevelt (11) 1-0 70 1
2. O’Gorman (2) 1-0 67 2
3. Washington (3) 0-0 47 3
4. Aberdeen Central 2-0 29 T-4
5. Lincoln (1) 0-0 27 T-4
Receiving votes: Mitchell 7, Pierre 4, Harrisburg 4
Class A
1. Sioux Valley (15) 1-0 83 2
2. Dakota Valley 0-0 49 3
3. St. Thomas More (1) 3-0 48 4
4. West Central 1-0 30 NR
5. SF Christian (1) 0-1 26 1
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 12, Tea Area 5, Winner 1, Madison 1.
Class B
1. De Smet (17) 1-0 85 1
2. White River 0-0 62 2
3. Aberdeen Christian 1-0 52 3
4. Viborg-Hurley. 1-0 16 5
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 0-0 15 4
Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 12, Lyman 6, Waubay-Summit 4, Wolsey-Wessington 1, Castlewood 1, Gregory 1.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Class AA
1. Washington (17) 1-0 85 1
2. Brandon Valley 1-0 66 3
3. O’Gorman 0-1 42 2
4. Stevens 2-0 41 4
5. Harrisburg 0-0 16 5
Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 5.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (6) 2-1 47 2
2. Hamlin (1) 0-0 44 3
3. West Central (3) 1-0 38 4
4. Flandreau (3) 1-0 35 5
5. Wagner (2) 1-0 28 RV
Receiving votes: Winner 24, Dakota Valley (2) 19, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 9, Hanson 4, Sioux Falls Christian 4, Garretson 2, Elk Point-Jefferson 1.
Class B
1. Roncalli (16) 1-0 84 1
2. Corsica-Stickney (1) 2-0 68 2
3. White River 2-0 50 3
4. Ethan 1-0 31 4
5. Aberdeen Christian 2-0 12 RV
Receiving votes: Castlewood 7, Colman-Egan 1, Irene-Wakonda 1, Bridgewater-Emery 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.