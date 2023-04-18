CANTON — The Dakota Valley girls won six events at the Canton Invitational track and field meet, held Monday.
The Panthers won the 3200 relay, with the foursome of Alex McCullough, Ella Otten, Maylee Rose and Sophia Redler finishing in 10:05.03. McCullough also won the 800 (2:24.59), while Redler won the 3200 (12:08.65).
Also for Dakota Valley, Jorja VanDenHul won the high jump (5-1), Claire Munch won the triple jump (32-6) and Sophia Tuttle won the 300 hurdles (50.97).
The Canton girls won five events. Jaryn Warejcka won the long jump (16-5 1/2) and 100 hurdles (16.60). Fallan Lundstrom won the javelin (102-4) and ran on the C-Hawks’ winning 800 relay (1:54.88) with Ashlynn Herting, Camryn Skiles and Avayla Jaacks. Jenna Vande Weerd added a discus title (117-4) for Canton.
Milbank won the 1600 (4:25.85) and medley (4:45.32) relays, with Siera Wenzl winning the 200 (27.80) and anchoring the winning 1600 relay. Isabella Anderson and Maurina Street ran on both winning relays.
On the boys’ side, Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross swept the 1600 (4:33.85) and 3200 (9:45.21).
Dakota Valley had three individual champions: Trae Piel in the 100 (11.60), Brayden Stivers in the 400 (54.79) and Avery Bradshaw in the 800 (2:01.98).
Tri-Valley won six events, with Dustin Sees and Eli McFarland each having a hand in multiple wins. Dustin Sees won the triple (42-7) and long (21-2 1/2) jumps, and ran on winning 400 (44.93) and 800 (1:35.21) relays. McFarland won the 200 (23.73) and led off both winning relays. Carter Sorenson also ran on both relays. Brayden Oyen added a 110 hurdles title (16.52) for the Mustangs.
Milbank won the 3200 (8:45.64) and medley (3:43.76) relays, with Payton Brown anchoring both victories.
