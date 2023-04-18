CANTON — The Dakota Valley girls won six events at the Canton Invitational track and field meet, held Monday.

The Panthers won the 3200 relay, with the foursome of Alex McCullough, Ella Otten, Maylee Rose and Sophia Redler finishing in 10:05.03. McCullough also won the 800 (2:24.59), while Redler won the 3200 (12:08.65).

