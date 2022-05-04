The Yankton boys’ basketball program will hold its 11th annual Buck Basketball Camp, May 31-June 2 at Yankton High School. The camps are open to boys entering grades 2-12.
Sessions for grades 7-12 will be 7:30-9:50 a.m. each day. Grades 4-6 will go from 10 a.m.-noon each day, with grades 2-3 from 10-11:15 a.m.
There is a cost to participate. Contact Chris Haynes at chris.haynes@k12.sd.us for more information.
