The Yankton Bucks defense looks to bounce back this Friday as they travel to Brookings to take on the Bobcats at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Yankton’s defense gave up 13 points over the first three games of the season against Mitchell, Spearfish and Watertown. In the last two games, they have given up 93 points to Pierre and Tea Area.
Bucks linebacker Matthew Sheldon believes that communication will be key to the Bucks defense having success against Brookings this week.
“If we communicate well, everything (else) will fall in place, and we’ll hopefully walk out with a win,” he said.
It is important that the Bucks communicate this week because Brookings plays a similar style to what Tea presented to the Bucks last week. The Titans rushed for 430 yards Friday night (they had only 16 yards passing) and presented problems for the Yankton linebackers in Tea’s 38-28 victory.
Bucks defensive back Mac Ryken said the linebackers held their own despite what the stats might say about the game and is confident in the Bucks’ ability to stop the Titans if they play again.
“I’ve got full faith in our linebackers,” he said. “They all know what they’re doing. They’re always in the right spot. If we meet them down the road again, we’ll be ready for them.”
Sheldon is in his first year starting for the Bucks and has got help from the senior leadership at linebacker for the Bucks, which includes Charlie Foote and Gavin Swanson.
“They’ve helped me a ton,” Sheldon said. “They’re always out there if I have any questions I have them to look to.”
Ryken added that he and fellow defensive back Cooper Grotenhuis talked about staying disciplined despite Tea’s lack of an aerial attack. He hopes that the defensive backs do the same this week.
“It’s going to be similar,” Ryken said. “If they’re not passing it then that means we’re doing our job (as defensive backs) too.”
Sheldon returned for Yankton last week after being out with an injury.
“It’s great having Matthew back because he’s always doing his best,” Ryken said. “He’s a very good football player. He’s always giving 100% and he’s helping to stop in the run.”
Sheldon also helped on the offensive side of the football for the Bucks against Tea.
“Getting Matthew back is a big deal just because of the position he plays on,” Bucks head coach Brady Muth said Friday after the Yankton-Tea contest. “On offense at the H-back spot, he does a lot of stuff where he’s blocking or catching the ball.”
Ryken also contributes on special teams. His contribution last Friday against Tea was evident, as he blocked an extra point from Tea’s Chase Van Tol that would have tied the game at 21 right before halftime.
“The Tea (kicker) took four steps to kick it, so we assumed we had a pretty good chance of blocking it,” Ryken said. “After the first two (extra points), I got a pretty good feel for it. On the third one, I got there (and blocked it).”
Ryken believes the defense plays at its best when the players are having fun.
“The main thing is just having fun out there playing the game and not worrying about all the little things,” Ryken said. “If we just have fun and play loose, we’re a pretty tough team on defense (to play against).”
After losing to the top two teams in the state, Yankton is looking for a signature win to put on its resume this season. At least for the regular season, Ryken believes that if the Bucks can beat Brookings, it would be noticed by the state.
“Especially this Friday, going out and beating Brookings would be good,” Ryken said. “(It would) show that we can compete with every team that we play.”
