Mac Ryken
Yankton DB Mac Ryken reads a play during Bucks practice Wednesday. Ryken blocked an extra point in last Friday's game against Tea to preserve Yankton's 21-20 lead entering halftime.

The Yankton Bucks defense looks to bounce back this Friday as they travel to Brookings to take on the Bobcats at 7 p.m. Friday night.

Yankton’s defense gave up 13 points over the first three games of the season against Mitchell, Spearfish and Watertown. In the last two games, they have given up 93 points to Pierre and Tea Area.

