The Yankton Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.
This week’s speaker is Northwestern (Iowa) head football coach Matt McCarty. McCarty, with a 56-18 record in his seventh season at the helm of the Raiders, led the Raiders to the NAIA national semifinals in 2021 and the national championship game in 2020. Northwestern (2-1) is ranked fourth this season.
