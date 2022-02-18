CRETE, Neb. — Ashinee George of Mount Marty finished 11th in the women’s five-event pentathlon on Friday to open the Great Plains Athletic Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships in Crete, Nebraska.
Doane’s Lindsay Adams was the pentathlon champion with 3,627 points to kick-start the two-day meet, which concludes today (Saturday) on the campus of Doane University.
On the men’s side, Mount Marty’s Seth Wiebelhaus sits in fourth place through four events of the men’s heptathlon. The final three events will be contested today.
