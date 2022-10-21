The Yankton Bucks and Gazelles both go into the South Dakota State Cross Country Championships, Saturday at Broadland Creek National Golf Course in Huron, with optimism.

The Yankton boys come into the meet with momentum, having beaten Brandon Valley for the Eastern South Dakota Conference title on Oct. 8. The Bucks followed that win up with a victory at the Huron Invitational on Oct. 13.

