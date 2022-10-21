The Yankton Bucks and Gazelles both go into the South Dakota State Cross Country Championships, Saturday at Broadland Creek National Golf Course in Huron, with optimism.
The Yankton boys come into the meet with momentum, having beaten Brandon Valley for the Eastern South Dakota Conference title on Oct. 8. The Bucks followed that win up with a victory at the Huron Invitational on Oct. 13.
“The guys are a pretty cool story. The whole season has been a surprise,” said first-year Yankton head coach Caitlyn Savey. “It’s really cool that they will have the opportunity to show what they’ve been doing.”
Senior Zach Fedde will have the opportunity to put himself on a rare list of Bucks by earning a fourth state meet medal. Fedde, seventh a year ago, placed 14th as a sophomore and 20th as a freshman.
Nate Schoenfelder, 87th a year ago, and Oliver Dooley give the Bucks three seniors among their seven runners.
Junior Dylan Payer, 44th a year ago, has matured into a front-runner, finishing third at ESD two weeks ago. Freshman Harrison Krajewski (66th) and sophomore Taylor Wenzlaff (95th) also return from last year’s state meet. Sophomore Abe Chance was the Bucks’ fifth runner in their ESD title win.
Perennial power Sioux Falls Lincoln comes into the meet as one of the favorites. Defending champion Rapid City Stevens returns three runners, including individual champion Simeon Birnbaum. Brandon Valley and Spearfish, as well as Yankton, should contend as well, according to Savey.
“It’s right there for the taking,” she said. “Our guys haven’t run their best race yet. I’m hoping they can in Huron.”
The Yankton girls boast a mix of youth and experience, including one of their own looking to ad her name to an elite list. Senior Thea Chance, 16th a year ago, will look to become a five-time state placewinner.
“Thea is a great athlete and puts in the work,” Savey said. “I’m excited for her to compete on Saturday.”
The Gazelles return three other runners from a year ago, all of which made a name for themselves in shorter distances this past spring: senior Sydnee Serck (65th last year) and juniors Shae Rumsey (72nd) and Claire Tereshinski (84th).
“Middle distance is their strength, but their leadership has been invaluable,” Savey said.
Toeing the line with the four veterans are three seventh graders: Abby Johanneson, Mary Rounds and Delaney Youmans.
“Our young middle schoolers, they’ll definitely be nervous,” Savey said. “But they are pumped to be running with the older girls and helping the team out.”
While the boys have a podium (top six) finish in their sights, the girls are aiming to match last year’s ninth place finish.
“I just want them to keep improving,” Savey said. “We’re looking for a top-10 finish.”
The Class AA races will be in the middle of each group of races, with the girls’ race at 12:30 p.m. and the boys’ race at 2 p.m. Awards will not be presented until after all six races (boys and girls in all three classes) have been completed.
