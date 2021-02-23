SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior Ethan Bray, freshman Demar Francis and freshman Sara Reifenrath have been named the Summit League Track and Field Athletes of the Week for the period ended Feb. 21.
Bray picks up his third-straight Summit League Field Athlete of the Week award. He improved his lifetime best in the pole vault for the second-straight week by jumping 18-6 ½ (5.65m) at the SDSU Last Chance meet. The height is tops in the Summit and ranks fourth in the NCAA. Bray has vaulted past 18 feet for three-straight meets, progressing each week.
A native of Fishers, Indiana, Bray has earned four career weekly honors from the Summit.
Francis clocked a blazing 47.51 seconds to win the 400 meters at the SDSU Last Chance meet. The time moved him to the top of the Summit this season and 55th in the nation. He also moved to fourth in USD program history.
Hailing from St. Thomas, Jamaica, Francis picks up his first career Summit Track Athlete of the Week honor.
Reifenrath earns back-to-back Summit Track Athlete of the Week honors. She captured the 200 meters at the SDSU Last Chance meet with a time of 24.38 seconds. Reifenrath owns the top mark in the Summit this season for both the 200 and 400 meters. She’s the only athlete in the league to clock faster than Saturday’s winning time for 200 meters, notching a 24.07-second performance at the Dakota Quad Classic earlier in February.
A native of Hartington, Nebraska, Reifenrath has earned three career weekly Summit awards.
Next on the slate for the Coyotes is the 2021 Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships to be held at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, South Dakota, on Saturday and Sunday.
