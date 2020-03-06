TUCSON, Ariz. — The Mount Marty College softball team finished its Tucson, Arizona, trip with a pair of setbacks on Friday.
MMC (9-7) is back in action on March 14, traveling to Briar Cliff to open Great Plains Athletic Conference play. MMC will open its home schedule on March 18 against Dakota State.
JARVIS CHRISTIAN 3, MMC 1: Jarvis Christian scored two runs in the third inning to take the lead and held on for a 3-1 victory over Mount Marty on Friday morning.
Bailey Kortan had two hits for MMC. Makenzi Howard doubled and scored. Rylee Denomy added a hit and a RBI.
Denomy took the loss, striking out seven in six innings of work.
SIMPSON 11, MMC 5: Simpson College used a trio of three-run innings to pull away from Mount Marty 11-5 on Friday afternoon.
Makenzi Howard went 3-for-4, and Bailey Kortan doubled and singled for MMC. Karlee Arnold homered, driving in two. Rylee Denomy also had a hit and two RBI. Sarah Hart and Adley Swanson each had a hit in the effort.
Maureena Vornhagen took the loss.
