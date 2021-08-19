WATERTOWN — Yankton’s Hannah Tramp scored her first career goal, but Watertown was able to outlast the Gazelles 2-1 in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ soccer action on Thursday.
“Overall this was an improvement over our last couple matches,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “We had some very good moments moving the ball through the attacking third. We were just missing the final pass or finish.”
Defensively for Yankton, Ashlyn Vogt had another strong match in goal, stopping 10 shots.
“Our defense played a solid game, limiting quality goal-scoring attempts,” Schuring said.
Yankton makes its first regular season trip to Douglas on Aug. 27, being played at Rapid City Christian. The Gazelles will also play Spearfish on that trip, on Aug. 28.
In JV action, Watertown edged the Gazelles 1-0.
