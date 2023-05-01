VERMILLION — South Dakota offensive tackle Alex Jensen signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins upon conclusion of the NFL Draft.

Miami has reportedly agreed to terms with 18 undrafted free agents, putting the team at the 90-player roster limit. The Dolphins had four selections in last week’s draft, the same number they made in 2022. Cornerback Kader Kohou began as an undrafted free agent last spring and started 13 games for Miami last season.

