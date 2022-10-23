SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside scored twice in the final 11 minutes to rally past Mount Marty 3-2 in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s soccer action on Saturday.
Jona Fischer and Jonas Markfoged each had a goal and an assist for Morningside (4-6-6, 3-2-5). Frederik Endahl also scored a goal. Marnix Van Exel added an assist.
Javier Palomo and Samuel Baraka scored for Mount Marty. David Provencher added an assist.
Bjarne Huth made one save in goal for Morningside. Jorge Augero had four saves for Mount Marty.
In a match marred by 11 yellow cards, including 10 in the second half, Morningside tied the match at 2-2 on Markfoged’s goal in the 79th minute. Fischer scored the game-winner of a Markfoged pass in the 89th minute.
Mount Marty hosts Presentation on Wednesday. Start time is 7:30 p.m.
Women: Morningside 7, Mount Marty 0
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside scored five first-half goals on the way to a 7-0 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s soccer action on Saturday.
Mia Stoffel scored twice for Morningside (7-6-2, 4-4-2 GPAC). Keyera Harmon had a goal and an assist. Julie Raffel, Emily Rotthaler, Lucia Kruize and Makenzie Hunzeker each had a goal. Roselynn Bosman had two assists, with Merel Kooij, Maddie Moore, Victoria Stausholm, Ellie Gengler and Brooke Brabban each posting an assist in the victory.
Alessandra Lopez had three shots on goal and Lesslie Romo-Guitierrez had two shots on goal for MMU. Aimee Warren and Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl each had one shot on goal.
Megan Messersmith stopped six shots in goal for Morningside, with Moriah Dixson making one save. Kelsey Johnson had six saves and Kelsey Tabbert had four saves for the Lancers.
Mount Marty hosts Presentation on Wednesday. Start time is 5 p.m.
