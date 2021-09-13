BROOKINGS — Yankton’s Caeden Ekroth shot a 3-over 73 to help lead the Bucks to a sixth place finish in the Brookings Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held Monday at Edgebrook Golf Course.
Watertown finished at 298 to earn the team title, one stroke better than Harrisburg. Sioux Falls Lincoln (302) was third, with Brandon Valley and Mitchell tying for fourth at 310.
Watertown’s Jake Olson shot a 3-under 67 to earn medalist honors, four strokes ahead of Lincoln’s Bennett Geraets and Huron’s Landon Roberts. Harrisburg’s Hayden Scott shot 72. Ekroth finished in a tie with Logan Kelling of Brandon Valley and Luke Honner of Lincoln.
Yankton scored 311, led by Ekroth’s 73 and Henry Homstad’s 77. Ryker Larsen shot 80 and Tate Beste carded an 81 to complete the team score. Also for the Bucks, Jace Tramp shot 87 and Jake Cunningham carded a 90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.