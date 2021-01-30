Sierra Mitchell got hot and kept shooting.
And shooting.
By the time the Morningside senior guard left the court in the final minute, she had tied the program record with 45 points.
That became the story of the day in the Mustangs’ 86-65 GPAC women’s basketball victory over Mount Marty on Saturday afternoon at Cimpl Arena.
“She has such good range that you have to worry about her at 25-26 feet,” Mount Marty head coach Todd Schlimgen said.
“And she’s quick enough that she can take you off the dribble.”
Mitchell displayed it all for the first-place Mustangs (19-2, 17-1).
She made 15-of-28 shots, including 9-of-20 on three-pointers, to go along with four rebounds, three asissts and five steals.
“She’s a really impressive player,” said Mount Marty sophomore guard Lexi Hochstein.
Mitchell scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, and tied the school record with a basket with 1:23 remaining — she was then taken out with 53 seconds remaining.
“Kids who can play 37 minutes without getting tired and have that kind of a game are tough to guard,” Schlimgen said.
Mitchell and the Mustangs got rolling early, as they jumped out to a 23-11 lead after the first quarter and a 40-24 advantage at halftime.
It was a similar recipe that helped the Mustangs control the game: They scored 24 points off 29 Mount Marty turnovers.
“We didn’t guard Mitchell all that well, but what really hurt us more was the points they got off our turnovers,” Schlimgen said.
“They’re the best team in our conference for a reason, and when you give them extra possessions, it’ll be even harder for you.”
Sophia Peppers added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Morningside, while Chloe Lofstrom had 10 points and five rebounds.
The Lancers (4-17, 2-16), meanwhile, got 14 points and four rebounds from Sarah Castaneda, as well as 13 points off the bench from Hochstein.
Was Hochstein looking to provide a spark for the offense?
“Maybe a little bit,” she said, with a smile. “I just want to play my hardest, no matter how I shoot.”
Callie Otkin added nine points for the Lancers, while Peyton Stolle recorded seven points, seven rebounds and three steals. Bailey Kortan chipped in with four points and six assists.
Mount Marty — which is already out of contention for a GPAC Tournament appearance — now has four games remaining this season, beginning Wednesday at Hastings, Nebraska.
“We’ve tried to find some positives along the way,” Schlimgen said. “We’ve had some good practices lately, with plenty of energy.”
Nearing the end of a frustrating season, the Lancers have tried to approach each game with a new mindset, according to Hochstein.
“We have to have a blank slate for each game,” she said. “We can’t worry what our record is or anything like that, we just have to focus on the next game.”
MORNINGSIDE (19-2, 17-1 GPAC)
Sophia Peppers 4-8 1-2 11; Chloe Lofstrom 5-5 0-2 10; Sierra Mitchell 15-28 6-6 45; McKenna Sims 3-8 2-2 8; Faith Meyer 1-2 2-2 4; Olivia Boudreau 0-0 0-0 0; Grace Meyer 0-2 0-0 0; Madison Clayton 0-1 0-0 0; Tayte Hansen 1-3 1-2 3; Lauren Hedlund 0-1 0-0 0; Taylor Rodenburgh 0-4 0-0 0; Alexis Spier 0-0 0-0 0; Amanda Ward 0-2 0-0 0; Sadie Roth 2-5 1-2 5. TOTALS 31-69 13-18 86.
MOUNT MARTY (4-17, 2-16 GPAC)
Peyton Stolle 2-2 2-2 7; Sarah Castaneda 5-8 4-4 14; Callie Otkin 3-9 0-0 9; Kayla Jacobson 1-3 1-2 4; Bailey Kortan 1-7 1-2 4; Alexsis Kemp 2-4 0-0 6; Carlie Wetzel 0-1 0-0 0; Eve Millar 0-1 0-0 0; Lexi Hochstein 5-7 0-0 13; Jaiden Hartl 0-1 0-0 0; Aubrey Twedt 0-0 0-0 0; Kiara Berndt 0-0 2-2 2; Alexis Arens 0-0 0-0 0; Alana Bergland 0-0 0-0 0; Megan Hirsch 2-2 0-0 4; Bella Vitek 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS 22-46 10-12 65.
MORNINGSIDE 23 17 30 16 — 86
MOUNT MARTY 11 13 19 22 — 65
Three-Pointers — MMU 11-25 (Hochstein 3-4, Otkin 3-9, Kemp 2-4, Stolle 1-1, Jacobson 1-2, Kortan 1-3, Wetzel 0-1, Hartl 0-1), MORN 11-35 (Mitchell 9-20, Peppers 2-4, F. Meyer 0-1, Hedlund 0-1, Roth 0-1, G. Meyer 0-2, Hansen 0-2, Rodenburgh 0-2). Total Rebounds — MORN 36 (Peppers 12), MMU 29 (Stolle 7). Assists — MMU 19 (Kortan 6), MORN 19 (four with 3). Turnovers — MMU 29, MORN 10. Personal Fouls — MORN 18, MMU 13. Fouled Out — None.
