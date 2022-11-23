SIOUX FALLS — Elizabeth Juhnke is Summit League Player of the Year, Lolo Weideman is Defensive Player of the Year and Leanne Williamson is Coach of the Year as the conference's end-of-the-year awards were announced Wednesday. In addition, middle blocker Madison Harms joined Juhnke and Weideman on the 12-person all-Summit team.

"I am so proud of this group of young women who have been honored as some of the best players in the Summit League," said Williamson. "Elizabeth, Lolo, and Madison have done so much for our team this year, and I am so thrilled that they have been recognized for their talents."

