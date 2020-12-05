SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton club high school bowling team split recent matchups with Sioux Falls Lincoln, both held at Suburban Lanes in Sioux Falls earlier this week.
In Friday’s boys’ matchup, Yankton claimed a 35-15 victory to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Josh Bern led Yankton with a 233 high game and 625 series. Gage Becker also had a 233 high game, finishing with a 612 series. Carter Teply added a 224 high game and a 591 series.
For Lincoln, Cayden Noteboom led the way with a 206 high game and 579 series. Hunter Noteboom added a 193 high game and 508 series.
In Thursday’s girls’ matchup, Lincoln edged the Gazelles 29-21.
For the Patriots, Emaly Kruse posted a 224 high game and 629 series. Kennedi Veland added a 232 high game and 598 series.
Yankton (1-2) was led by Hannah Washburn, who rolled a 236 high game and 618 series. Teighlor Karstens posted a 244 high game and 552 series. Rylie Hoerner added a 195 high game and 536 series.
Yankton returns to action on Monday, traveling to Empire Bowl to face O’Gorman. Start time is 3:30 p.m.
In JV boys’ action on Friday, Yankton improved to 2-1 with a 28-22 victory over the Patriots. Fro Yankton, Sean Turner rolled a 179 high game and 491 series, and Ryan Turner rolled a 189 high game and 488 series.
