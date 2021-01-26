PARKER — Irene-Wakonda’s Nora O’Malley and Emma Marshall combined for 46 points to lead the Eagles past Parker 67-63 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
O’Malley scored 25 points, going a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line, and grabbed nine rebounds for Irene-Wakonda (7-5). Marshall finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Katie Knodel added eight points in the victory.
Alexis Even and Cierra Mohr each scored 19 points for Parker, with Even posting five assists and five steals. Mohr had four assists. Janae Olson added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Pheasants.
Irene-Wakonda travels to Marion to face Freeman Academy-Marion on Thursday. Parker travels to Garretson on Thursday for the opening game of the Big East Conference Tournament.
IRENE-WAKONDA (7-5) 11 17 15 24 — 67
PARKER (2-7) 16 15 12 20 — 63
Scotland 57, Alcester-Hudson 29
SCOTLAND — Grace Fryda’s 24 points, four assists and eight steals helped Scotland cruise past Alcester-Hudson 57-29 in girls’ basketball action Tuesday night in Scotland.
Delanie VanDriel added 10 points and five rebounds to the victory for the Highlanders (9-4), while Audrey Sayler had seven points and six rebounds.
Makayla Friederich chipped in with six points and six rebounds for Scotland, which hosts Wagner on Friday.
Alcester-Hudson (4-7) got five points and three rebounds from both Ella Serck and Abby Walth, and five points and two assists from Elly Doering. The Cubs host Dell Rapids St. Mary on Thursday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (4-7) 8 7 4 10 — 29
SCOTLAND (9-4) 19 14 10 14 — 57
West Central 71, Vermillion 66
VERMILLION — West Central out-lasted Vermillion 71-66 in a girls’ basketball game that featured a combined 47 points in the fourth quarter, not to mention a triple-double, on Tuesday night at Vermillion High School.
Addy Kramer recorded 24 points and 11 rebounds for West Central (11-2), while Rylee Haldeman had 19 points and seven rebounds. Cassidy Siemonsma added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Trojans, who out-scored the Tanagers 27-20 in the fourth quarter.
For Vermillion (8-4), Lexi Plitzuweit recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Shandie Ludwig and Brooke Jensen both added 14 points, and Kasey Hanson scored 11 points.
The Tanagers host Dell Rapids on Thursday.
WEST CENTRAL (11-2) 20 6 18 27 — 71
VERMILLION (8-4) 12 15 19 20 — 66
Burke 48, Avon 43
AVON — Bobbi Jo Wischmann’s 16 points and seven rebounds helped Burke edge Avon 48-43 in Class B girls’ basketball action Tuesday in Avon.
Sally Hakin contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Burke (7-6).
In the loss for Avon (4-9), Ali Sees had 17 points and three rebounds, Tiffany Pelton had 10 points, five rebounds and eight steals, Samantha Brodeen grabbed three rebounds and Katie Gretschmann had four assists.
Avon hosts Parkston on Friday.
BURKE (7-6) 14 12 12 10 — 48
AVON (4-9) 10 10 10 13 — 43
Kimball-White Lake 52, Bon Homme 44
TYNDALL — Kimball-White Lake outscored Bon Homme 30-19 in the second half to claim a 52-44 victory over the Cavaliers in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Kennedy Leiferman led KWL with 19 points. Kate Havlik added 14 points for the WiLdKats.
Kenzie Carson posted 18 points to lead Bon Homme. Jenae Alberts had six rebounds and four steals, and Jurni Vavruska added three steals for the Cavaliers.
KWL, 9-4, hosts Avon on Saturday in White Lake. Bon Homme travels to Lake Andes to face Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Thursday.
K-WL (9-4) 9 13 16 14 — 52
BON HOMME (2-9) 8 17 8 11 — 44
Parkston 51, Platte-Geddes 31
PLATTE — Allison Ziebart and Emma Yost combined for 31 points in leading Parkston past Platte-Geddes 51-31 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Ziebart finished with 16 points, and Yost had 15 points and eight rebounds for Parkston. Tiah Holzbauer posted five assists and Faith Oakley added four steals in the victory.
Hadley Hanson led Platte-Geddes with 10 points. Karly VanderWerff grabbed eight rebounds, and Taryn Starr added three assists and five steals in the effort.
Parkston, 8-4, hosts Avon on Friday. Platte-Geddes hosts Colome on Friday.
Parkston won the JV game 47-13.
PLATTE-GEDDES (4-8) 5 4 12 10 — 31
PARKSTON (8-4) 13 8 22 8 — 51
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 60, Centerville 49
TRIPP — Bailey Spaans and Megan Reiner both scored 19 points to help Tripp-Delmont-Armour beat Centerville 60-49 on Tuesday night in Tripp.
Spaans also pulled down five rebounds, and Ashlee Gerber added nine points and seven rebounds for TDA (8-4).
In the loss for Centerville (6-7), Thea Gust scored 19 points, Haley Meyer had 17 points and Bailey Hansen grabbed 12 rebounds.
TDA plays Viborg-Hurley on Thursday in Hurley and Centerville visits Burke on Friday.
CENTERVILLE (6-7) 7 5 6 31 — 49
TRIPP-DEL.-ARM. (8-4) 18 22 7 13 — 60
Andes Central-Dakota Christian 48, Wessington Springs 20
WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Mackenzie Muckey finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals as Andes Central-Dakota Christian defeated Wessington Springs 48-20 on Tuesday night in Wessington Springs.
Allison Muckey added nine points and four steals for AC-DC (9-4), which had a 23-2 edge in the third quarter. Lexie VanderPol tallied seven points and seven rebounds.
For Wessington Springs (2-11), Avery Orth scored 10 points and Kristie Munsen had eight points.
AC-DC hosts Bon Homme on Thursday in Lake Andes.
ANDES CEN.-DC (9-4) 8 11 23 6 — 48
WESS. SPRINGS (2-11) 8 4 2 6 — 20
Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 43, Hanson 38
FORESTBURG — Teya Moody and Trista White both scored 12 points as Sanborn Central-Woonsocket upset fourth-ranked Hanson 43-38 on Tuesday night in Forestburg.
White also had five rebounds and two steals, while Moody added four assists for SCW (6-7).
For Hanson (10-2), Annalyse Weber had 10 points and three steals, Shelby Hernandez had 10 points and five rebounds, and Alyssa Moschell handed out three assists.
HANSON (10-2) 11 10 9 8 — 38
SANBORN CEN.-WOON. (6-7) 10 12 15 6 — 43
Aberdeen 61, Pierre 50
PIERRE — The Aberdeen Central girls remained undefeated with a 61-50 victory over Pierre in Eastern South Dakota Conference basketball action on Tuesday.
Melanie Jacobs scored 20 points and had six assists for Aberdeen Central, which trailed 21-14 after one quarter. Abby Kopecky just missed a triple double, finishing with 13 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Brooklyn Kusler added 11 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.
Caylee Williams posted 19 points, five assists and four steals for Pierre. Remington Price added 14 points.
Aberdeen Central, 11-0, travels to Brandon Valley on Friday. Pierre, 5-6, travels to Yankton on Friday.
ABERDEEN (11-0) 14 14 12 21 — 61
PIERRE (5-6) 21 5 9 15 — 50
Brandon Valley 53, Watertown 43
BRANDON — Hilary Behrens scored 15 points for Brandon Valley in a 53-43 girls’ basketball win over Watertown on Tuesday in Brandon.
Sidney Thue added 11 points for Brandon Valley.
Watertown got 17 points from Abby Bramer and nine points from Maggie Heesch.
WATERTOWN 6 14 10 13 — 43
BRANDON VALLEY 19 9 15 10 — 53
Harrisburg 58, Huron 44
HURON — Emilee Boyer’s double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds helped Harrisburg defeat Huron 58-44 in an ESD battle Tuesday night in Huron.
Sydney Hybertson added 15 points for Harrisburg (10-1).
Huron (5-7) got 16 points and nine rebounds from Tenley Buddenhagen, as well as 16 points from Isabella Schreeve.
HARRISBURG (10-1) 14 16 9 19 — 58
HURON (5-7) 8 10 12 14 — 44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.