SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota women’s tennis players Bea Havlickova and Grace Chadick have been named to the All-Summit League Team, the league announced on Thursday.
Havlickova was named to the 12-member All-Summit League team while Chadick earned a spot on the honorable mention list.
“It is great that Bea and Grace were recognized by the Summit League as all conference players,” coach Brett Barnett said. “They both stepped up nicely all year and played better and better as the year went on.”
Havlickova played No. 1 singles all season for the Coyotes, posting a 4-3 mark in Summit League play. Her 14 singles wins were tied for the team lead. The sophomore from Louny, Czech Republic, went 7-10 during the dual season at No. 1 singles and after two seasons owns a 31-24 career singles record.
“Bea did a great job stepping up and playing No. 1 singles all year and became a very dependable player for me all season,” Barnett said. “She can vary her game to match up against anyone and it was fun seeing her frustrate a lot of players this season.”
Chadick went 4-2 during Summit League play in her first season as a Coyote. The sophomore from Plainfield, Illinois, went 7-9 during the dual season, playing the No. 2 and No. 3 spots in the lineup while her 14-15 overall record left her tied for the team lead in wins.
“Grace plays with a lot of emotion and energy and fought for us each match she played,” Barnett said. “No matter the school we played, I always knew she was going to show up and compete.”
Women’s Individual Awards
2023 All-League Women’s Tennis Team
Andrea Burguete Beltran, Denver
Catherine Chrobak, Kansas City
Marthe Degeorges, St. Thomas
Caroline Driscoll, Denver
Bea Havlickova, South Dakota
Nore Heinitz, North Dakota
Andrea Jansson, North Dakota
Claudia Martinez de Velasco, Denver
2023 All-League Women’s Honorable Mention
Joana Cardona, Kansas City
Grace Chadick, South Dakota
Chara Grammatikaki, Oral Roberts
Lara Rossetto Diniz de Souza, Western Illinois
Anastasia Simonov, Denver
