VOLLEYBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 18, 2021. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. S.F. Washington (15) 22-1 75 1
2. O’Gorman 15-3 60 2
3. Brandon Valley 19-7 39 4
4. Pierre 13-3 33 5
5. Harrisburg 16-6 15 3
RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Roosevelt (15-9) 3.
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (15) 26-4 75 1
2. Dakota Valley 21-8 59 2
3. Garretson 21-1 46 3
4. Hill City 18-5 26 4
5. Wagner 20-4 16 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Florence-Henry (21-5) 2; R.C. Christian (21-9) 1
CLASS B
1. Bridgewater-Em. (15) 25-0 75 1
2. Warner 25-5 54 2
3. Northwestern 25-5 39 3
4. Wolsey-Wessington 22-3 27 4
5. Chester Area 21-5 13 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Arlington (25-4) 12; Platte-Geddes (21-4) 4; Faulkton Area (21-6) 1
SOCCER
SDHSSCA ALL-STATE
CLASS AA BOYS
FIRST TEAM: Evan Beier, O’Gorman; Trey Bradley, R.C. Stevens; Harrison Dubisar, S.F. Washington; Jaxson Fiechtner, Watertown; Marcos Ramos Garcia, Aberdeen Central; Andrew Hirsch, S.F. Jefferson; Cole Peterson, Pierre; Ayden Spicer, R.C. Stevens; Landin Winter, R.C. Central; Ethan Yasat, Yankton
SECOND TEAM: Alex Bittner, S.F. Washington; Garret Boll, S.F. Jefferosn; Ryan Gaughn, R.C. Stevens; Sekou Gogue, Aberdeen Central; Gavin Groos, S.F. Roosevelt; Jacob Kirchner, Yankton; Zachary Loest, Yankton; James Park, Brookings; Yohannes Petersen, Spearfish; Gabe Ripperda, O’Gorman; Ryan Schock, S.F. Lincoln
CLASS AA GIRLS
FIRST TEAM: Kylea Becker, R.C. Central; Libby Castelli, O’Gorman; Soraya Espino, S.F. Roosevelt; Morgan Fiedler, Aberdeen Central; Katelyn Hanson, Watertown; Taryn Hettich, Aberdeen Central; Bresha Keegan, R.C. Stevens; Mia Mullenmeister, Mitchell; Avery Nelson, S.F. Lincoln; Breanna Reagan, R.C. Stevens; Tyreese Zacher, Brandon Valley
SECOND TEAM: Maddix Archer, Brookings; Shea Ellender, R.C. Stevens; Sydney Hage, Harrisburg; Keyera Harmon, R.C. Central; Morgan Yost, R.C. Stevens; Emma Kirlin, Brandon Valley; Brooke Peotter, Spearfish; Deshani Peters, Aberdeen Central; Cora Schurman, Yankton; Mariah Siem, S.F. Lincoln; Katie Spicer, S.F. Roosevelt
CLASS A BOYS
FIRST TEAM: Matt Bird, S.F. Christian; Hunter Cherveny, Belle Fourche; Ryan Del Monaco, Tea Area; Eli Gillet, S.F. Christian; Tristin Hendricks, Belle Fourche; Hari Kadarkaraisamy, Vermillion; Ean Minnaert, Tea Area; Aaron Nelson, St. Thomas More; Alex Pies, Tea Area; Tyson Reitsma, S.F. Christian; Tom Solono, St. Thomas More
CLASS A GIRLS
FIRST TEAM: Grace Bass, Dakota Valley; Megan Brady, Vermillion; Brooke Deckert, Tea Area; Cambell Fischer, West Central; Rylee Haldeman, West Central; Moriah Harrison, S.F. Christian; Riley Leicht, Groton Area; Aftyn Murray, Tea Area; Rylee Rosenquist, Dakota Valley; Sydney Shock, S.F. Christian; Lily Sidel, West Central
EASTERN S.D. CONF.
ALL-ESD BOYS
ALL-CONF. TEAM: Gage Becker, Yankton; Rylan Derry, Pierre; Denon Deuter, Aberdeen Central; Jaxson Feichtner, Watertown; Sekou Gogue, Aberdeen Central; Tah Hey Lawla Htoo, Huron; Kaileb Hubbard, Mitchell; Carter Johnson, Brookings; Jacob Kirchner, Yankton; Zach Loest, Yankton; Mayer Matthies, Brandon Valley; Jameson Palmer, Aberdeen Central; James Park, Brookings; Will Pavlish, Yankton; Jelani Peters, Aberdeen Central; Cole Peterson, Pierre; Ronaldo Pineda, Huron; Marcos Ramos-Garcia, Aberdeen Central; Sha M Sher, Huron; Ayden Spicer, Brandon Valley; Carson Thier, Brandon Valley; Brady Thompson, Brandon Valley; Ethan Yasat, Yankton
HONORABLE MENTION: Joey Anders, Brandon Valley; Noah Chan, Brandon Valley; Abner Garcia Garcia, Huron; Taylor Hofer, Harrisburg; Josiah Hutton, Harrisburg; Ryan Roby, Watertown; Isaac Stockert, Aberdeen Central
ALL-ESD GIRLS
ALL-CONF. TEAM: Maddix Archer, Brookings; Paige Burilovich, Aberdeen Central; Regan Campbell, Watertown; Rylie Campbell, Watertown; Avery Davis, Pierre; Morgan Fiedler, Aberdeen Central; Jenna Gehring, Pierre; Sydney Hage, Harrisburg; Jayda Hammer, Aberdeen Central; Katelyn Hanson, Watertown; Taryn Hettich, Aberdeen Central; Zoey Mandery, Brandon Valley; Hadley Meier, Brandon Valley; Mia Mullenmeister, Mitchell; Mara Nelson, Brandon Valley; Elsie Odney, Harrisburg; Deshani Peters, Aberdeen Central; Brooklyn Schilmoeller, Harrisburg; Cora Schurman, Yankton; Regina Stoeser, Harrisburg; Hannah Walburg, Watertown; Ella Weide, Harrisburg; Tyreese Zacher, Brandon Valley
HONORABLE MENTION: Makylie Miller, Aberdeen Central; Paige Hoeke, Brandon Valley; Taylin Deckert, Mitchell; Sophie Kannas, Watertown; Elizabeth Olson, Watertown; Kate Beeman, Yankton
FOOTBALL
S.D. PLAYOFFS
All Times listed local
CLASS 11B
First Round, Oct. 21
No. 16 Clark-Willow Lake (4-4) at No. 1 Winner (8-0), 6 p.m.
No. 9 McCook Central-Montrose (6-2) at No. 8 WWSSC (5-3), 7 p.m., Wessington Springs
No. 13 Wagner (5-3) at No. 4 Groton Area (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 12 St. Thomas More (5-3) at No. 5 Elk Point-Jefferson (6-2), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Deuel (5-3) at No. 2 Sioux Valley (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Hot Springs (7-1) at No. 7 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (5-3), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Beresford (5-3) at No. 3 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (7-1), 6 p.m., Mount Vernon
No. 11 Redfield (5-3) at No. 6 Aberdeen Roncalli (6-2), 8 p.m.
CLASS 9AA
First Round, Oct. 21
No. 16 Elkton-Lake Benton (3-5) at No. 1 Hanson (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Platte-Geddes (6-2) at No. 8 Chester Area (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Stanley County (5-4) at No. 4 Lyman (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Leola-Frederick Area (4-4) at No. 5 Timber Lake (7-1), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Bon Homme (3-5) at No. 2 Parkston (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Garretson (4-4) at No. 7 Hamlin (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Lemmon-McIntosh (4-4) at No. 3 Ipswich (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Canistota-Freeman (4-4) at No. 6 Florence-Henry (7-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS 9A
First Round, Oct. 21
No. 16 Northwestern (2-6) at No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Castlewood (5-3) at No. 8 Kadoka Area (5-3), 5:30 p.m.
No. 13 Britton-Hecla (3-5) at No. 4 DeSmet (8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Philip (3-5) at No. 5 Warner (5-3), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Kimball-White Lake (2-6) at No. 2 Howard (8-0), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (4-4) at No. 7 Wolsey-Wessington (5-3), 7 p.m.
No. 14 North Central (3-6) at No. 3 Wall (8-0), 5:30 p.m.
No. 11 Burke (5-3) at No. 6 Gregory (5-3), 7 p.m.
CLASS 9B
First Round, Oct. 21
No. 16 Estelline-Hendricks (1-7) at No. 1 Avon (8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Sully Buttes (4-4) at No. 8 Alcester-Hudson (4-3), 6 p.m.
No. 13 Langford Area (1-7) at No. 4 Gayville-Volin (5-2), 6 p.m.
No. 12 Corsica-Stickney (2-6) at No. 5 Dell Rapids St. Mary (4-3), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Colome (1-7) at No. 2 Faulkton Area (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 10 New Underwood (3-4) at No. 7 Harding County (5-3), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Jones County (1-7) at No. 3 Potter County (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Faith (3-5) at No. 6 Hitchcock-Tulare (6-3), 7 p.m.
NEB. PLAYOFFS
All Times Listed In Central
CLASS D1
First Round, Oct. 21
NOTE: Teams will reseed statewide after first round
No. 16 Amherst (3-5) at No. 1 Burwell (8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Arcadia-Loup City (6-2) at No. 8 Nebraska Christian (5-3), 7 p.m., Central City
No. 12 Summerland (5-3) at No. 5 Anselmo-Merna (7-1), 5 p.m.
No. 13 West Holt (4-4) at No. 4 Hitchcock County (7-1), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Cambridge (4-4) at No. 3 Dundy County Stratton (7-1), 7:30 p.m.
No. 11 Sutherland (5-3) at No. 6 Hi-Line (5-3), 6:30 p.m., Eustis
No. 10 Perkins County (6-2) at No. 7 Bertrand (6-2), 7:30 p.m.
No. 15 Alma (3-5) at No. 2 Arapahoe (8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 16 Thayer Central (4-4) at No. 1 Lourdes Central Catholic (8-0), 6:30 p.m., Nebraska City
No. 9 EMF (7-1) at No. 8 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-2), 6:30 p.m.
No. 12 Heartland (6-2) at No. 5 Stanton (7-1), 6 p.m.
No. 13 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (5-3) at No. 4 Lutheran High Northeast (8-0), 6 p.m., Norfolk
No. 14 Wisner-Pilger (4-4) at No. 3 Weeping Water (8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Clarkson-Leigh (5-3) at No. 6 Cross County (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Tri County (5-3) at No. 7 Neligh-Oakdale (7-1), 5 p.m.
No. 15 Elmwood-Murdock (5-3) at No. 2 Howells-Dodge (8-0), 7 p.m., Howells
CLASS D2
First Round, Oct. 21
NOTE: Teams will reseed statewide after first round
No. 16 Lawrence-Nelson (3-5) vs. No. 1 Sandhills-Thedford (8-0), 4 p.m., Dunning
No. 9 Elgin Public-Pope John (5-3) vs. No. 8 O’Neill St. Mary’s (7-1), 2 p.m.
No. 12 Hyannis (4-4) at No. 5 Leyton (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Medicine Valley (6-2) at No. 4 Kenesaw (8-0), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Loomis (5-3) at No. 3 Mullen (7-1), 6 p.m.
No. 11 Blue Hill (4-4) at No. 6 Garden County (6-2), 3 p.m.
No. 10 Pleasanton (6-2) at No. 7 Ansley-Litchfield (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Sandhills Valley (3-5) at No. 2 Riverside (7-1), 5 p.m., Cedar Rapids
No. 16 Allen (3-5) at No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (8-0), 6 p.m.
No. 9 Fullerton (5-3) at No. 8 BDS (5-3), 6 p.m., Bruning
No. 12 Osmond (4-4) at No. 5 Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1), 4 p.m., Falls City
No. 13 Homer (3-5) at No. 4 Osceola (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Wausa (4-4) at No. 3 Bloomfield (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Mead (4-4) at No. 6 Wynot (6-2), 5:30 p.m.
No. 10 Winside (5-3) at No. 7 Johnson-Brock (6-2), 4 p.m.
No. 15 Creighton (4-4) at No. 2 Pender (8-0), 6 p.m.
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 18 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
(Note: This is the final edition of the rankings for Class 11B and the nine-man classes. The Oct. 25 poll will feature the final rankings in the 11AAA, 11AA and 11A classes.)
Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (20) 8-0 108 1
2. Brandon Valley (2) 8-0 90 2
3. Roosevelt 4-4 59 5
4. Lincoln 5-3 37 3
5. Jefferson 4-4 22 4
Receiving votes: Washington 12, O’Gorman 2.
Class 11AA
1. Tea Area (18) 8-0 106 1
2. Pierre (4) 7-1 91 2
3. Brookings 6-2 67 3
4. Yankton 4-4 43 4
5. Watertown 3-5 13 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 9, Mitchell 1.
Class 11A
1. Madison (22) 8-0 110 1
2. Canton 7-1 88 2
3. Dell Rapids 5-3 46 5
4. Vermillion 5-3 41 3
5. West Central 4-4 19 4
Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 12, Lennox 8, Milbank 6.
Class 11B
1. Winner (22) 8-0 110 1
2. Sioux Valley 7-1 87 2
3. Groton Area 7-1 52 3
4. Elk Point-Jefferson 6-2 40 4
5. Mount Vernon/Plank. 7-1 19 RV
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 18, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 3, Aberdeen Roncalli 1.
Class 9AA
1. Hanson (15) 7-1 98 1
2. Parkston (7) 6-2 86 2
3. Chester Area 6-2 62 3
4. Florence/Henry 7-1 32 4
5. Platte-Geddes 6-2 17 5
Receiving votes: Ipswich 16, Lyman 8, Timber Lake 8, Canistota/Freeman 3.
Class 9A
T1. De Smet (12) 8-0 94 1
T1. Howard (7) 8-0 94 2
3. Herreid/Selby Area (2) 9-0 71 3
4. Wall (1) 8-0 46 4
5. Wolsey-Wessington 5-3 13 5
Receiving votes: Warner 12.
Class 9B
1. Avon (22) 8-0 110 1
2. Faulkton Area 6-2 83 3
3. Potter County 7-2 65 4
4. Gayville-Volin 5-2 40 2
5. Hitchcock-Tulare 6-3 27 5
Receiving votes: Harding County/Bison 4, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.
