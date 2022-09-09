Edly Amaro scored two touchdowns and Easton Feser threw for two scores as Yankton downed Huron 26-14 in ninth grade football action on Friday at Yankton’s Crane-Youngworth Field.
The game was played on Friday due to extreme heat on Thursday.
Jace Sedlacek rushed for 180 yards and a score, and had two catches for 26 yards for Yankton. Feser was 6-of-10 passing for 54 yards and two scores, and rushed for 55 yards. Amaro scored on a touchdown catch and a touchdown run, the two times he touched the football in the game. Abe O’Brien had the other touchdown catch for the Bucks.
Kylen O’Connor had a team-best six tackles for the Yankton defense. Sedlacek finished with five tackles. Shayce Platt recovered a fumble and Feser recorded a sack in the victory.
Yankton, 2-1, hosts Norfolk on Sept. 15.
