GOLF
HILLCREST GOLF & CC
6/16 LADIES DAY EVENT
3-Net Stableford Out Of 4
Flight 1
FIRST: Becker, Schramm, Berry, Cornemann 128
SECOND: Pugh, Ewald, Gause, Ewald 125
Flight 2
FIRST: Morrow, Gengler, Meyer, Larson 140
SECOND: Kissel, Neukirch, Ewald, Grotenhuis 139
6/16 LADIES NET SKINS
FLIGHT 1: No. 2, Marla Neukirch; No. 8, Carla Rothluebber; No. 9, Neukirch; No. 13, Cindy Stenstrom; No. 15, Stacy Schramm
FLIGHT 2: No. 1, Judy Dooley; No. 2, Denise Morrow; No. 5, Kathy Olsen; No. 6, Sue Gengler; No. 10, Tracey Grotenhuis; No. 13, Alicia Cornemann; No. 18, Max Hughes
