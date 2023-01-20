BROOKINGS — Jimmy Rogers, who has been a part of South Dakota State championship teams as both a player and coach, was introduced Friday morning as the 21st head coach in Jackrabbit football history.

"It was really critical for us to have a coach that can continue the things that are of value to us - the culture, the family and doing it for an education," SDSU Director of Athletics Justin Sell said. "Jimmy Rogers has a passion and a belief in SDSU, in this football program, that is unrivaled. He is so understanding and has lived this experience. When you see him compete, it is so reflective of how he handles everything in his life - it's about excellence, it's about relationships and it's about being part of something bigger than yourself."

