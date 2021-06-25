The Yankton Black Sox took their first game of the Daryl Bernard Classic, defeating Sioux Falls Post 15 12-3 Friday afternoon at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The Black Sox scored four runs each inning to win the game in four innings. Austin Gobel and Landon Potts went 3-for-3 at the plate. Hunter Teichroew and Tyson Prouty went 2-for-2 and Teichroew drove in three runs. Tucker Gilmore and Frankie Intveld added two hits each. Payton Peterson recorded one hit.
Brock Ades and Chase Dubois drove in one run on one hit each. Carson Gohl drove in a run as well. Noah Verdoorn, Dayton Griess and Jack Osterloo picked up hits for Post 15.
Payton Peterson pitched four innings for the Black Sox in the win, giving up three runs and striking out one. Hunter Den Boer took the loss for Sioux Falls.
Yankton’s late game against Creighton Prep was not completed at presstime.
The tournament continues today (Saturday). Yankton plays Watertown at 3 p.m. to conclude pool play. If the Black Sox finish third or fourth in their pool, they will play a final game today. If they finish first or second, they will play in the semifinals on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.