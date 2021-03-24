Mount Marty scored two runs in each game, splitting a junior varsity baseball doubleheader with Morningside on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Noah Estrem’s two-run home run was enough for a 2-1 Lancer victory.
Brandon Ellenwood had two hits for the Lancers. Kyle Richert added a hit.
Heston Williams, Luis Ruiz and Brian Feuz each pitched two innings for MMU. Feuz gave up a run, but struck out four in his two innings of work.
Morningside won the nightcap 6-2.
Daniel Rockwell had two hits, including a home run, for MMU. Nate Robertson and Mitchell Noem each had a hit.
Turner Knight pitched two innings of shutout relief for MMU, striking out three. Aaron Madden struck out five in his three innings of work, allowing three unearned runs.
MMU, 7-5 in JV action, hosts Briar Cliff on Monday. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
