VERMILLION — The five graduating players on the South Dakota Coyotes each got a standing ovation, the sixth seed in the Summit League tournament was clinched, and the Coyotes led wire-to-wire in an 82-48 victory against the Kansas City Roos at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday.
“The toughest team always wins,” said Coyotes head coach Eric Peterson. “We were tougher tonight, but we needed to get back to just having fun and playing basketball.”
USD honored the five graduating players, seniors Mason Archambault and Damani Hayes, along with juniors A.J. Plitzuweit, Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Tasos Kamateros before the game.
“We wanted to get this one, play together and as a team,” Archambault said. “We played for each other because this was our last (home game).”
The Coyotes looked like they were having plenty of fun as they shot 29-51 (57%) from the field, making 12-23 3-pointers as well. Kamateros hit a 3-pointer to put the Coyotes up 53-34 in the second half and high fived Perrott-Hunt, and Perrott-Hunt hit a three and encouraged the crowd to make some noise a few plays later as he high fived teammate Max Burchill.
“When you (have fun), you're more relaxed and you can make open shots,” Peterson said. “Our mind is clear on the defensive end to execute the game plan. I'm happy with the result, but I'm glad we had a lot of fun.”
“We talked a lot about it (with) our group of five (graduating players) and we wanted to have fun,” Hayes said. “We were celebrating each other. We made good plays. It was a lot of fun. When we do that, we play better.”
Leading 34-24 at halftime, Peterson said it was important for the Coyotes to have a good start to the second half. Archambault, who came into the game averaging 7.7 points per game, scored eight straight points to help the Coyotes get a 44-31 lead.
“It felt great, especially (with) getting the crowd into it and feeling that cheering one last time at home,” Archambault said.
Peterson was proud of the way Archambault, who ended the game with 13 points, played in the contest.
“Mason is dependable,” Peterson said. “If you look at the box score, it doesn't always jump out with Mason. I know what we're going to get out of Mason and I'm comfortable every time he shoots it. I think he's going to make it (every time).”
Peterson gave each of the graduating students their individual “curtain call”, and the Coyotes fans gave each player an emphatic standing ovation. Kamateros was the first to get substituted, and Hayes was the last starter to exit the floor.
“When you come out there at the end, it's like ‘It's the last time I'm going to play in the SCSC,” Hayes said. “For me, (there were) a lot of emotions. It felt good to get the win. To hear the crowd clap for you man was bittersweet. I'm going to miss this place, the guys and the coaches.”
“It's a surreal feeling,” Archambault said. “I love this place and I love what they did to help me out each and every way coming from junior college.”
“They (each) deserved a standing ovation coming off the floor for the last time,” Peterson said. “You get goosebumps as a coach. You get a little emotional and try not to tear up on the sideline.”
Kamateros led USD with 24 points, adding six rebounds. Perrott-Hunt scored 21 points. Hayes added seven points and six rebounds, while Plitzuweit scored six points.
RayQuawnndis Mitchell led UMKC with 13 points.
South Dakota improved to 12-18 (7-11 Summit), while Kansas City fell to 11-20 (7-11 Summit).
USD plays the No. 3 seed North Dakota State Bison in the second round of the Summit League tournament Mar. 5. Tip off time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
