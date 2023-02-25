VERMILLION — The five graduating players on the South Dakota Coyotes each got a standing ovation, the sixth seed in the Summit League tournament was clinched, and the Coyotes led wire-to-wire in an 82-48 victory against the Kansas City Roos at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday.

“The toughest team always wins,” said Coyotes head coach Eric Peterson. “We were tougher tonight, but we needed to get back to just having fun and playing basketball.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.