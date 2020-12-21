After a loss to new number one Brandon Valley, the Yankton Bucks (2-1) slipped from second to fourth in the South Dakota Media Basketball Poll, announced Monday.
Brandon Valley (3-0) received 14 of 17 first place votes, with Sioux Falls Washington (2-0) receiving two and previously top-ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt (2-1) drawing the other.
Yankton travels to O’Gorman, which received a vote, today (Tuesday).
Dakota Valley (3-0) remained atop the Class A boys’ rankings, drawing all 17 first place votes. Vermillion (2-0) moved into the poll in the fifth spot.
DeSmet (2-0) picked up 16 of 17 first place votes to claim the top spot in the Class B rankings. Platte-Geddes (2-0), which picked up the other top vote, and Viborg-Hurley (3-0) each moved up one spot to rank second and third.
O’Gorman (2-0) picked up 15 first place votes to claim the top spot in the Class AA girls’ ranking. Sioux Falls Washington (2-0) drew the other two.
Yankton’s next two games are against the top two teams in the Class AA girls’ poll, at O’Gorman today and home against Washington on Dec. 28.
St. Thomas More (3-0) claimed the top spot in the Class A girls’ poll, drawing 12 first place votes. West Central (3-0), which ended Winner’s 49-game win streak last week, picked up five first place votes. Winner (3-1) slipped to third.
Dakota Valley received a vote in the Class A girls’ poll.
Corsica-Stickney (3-0) drew all 17 first place votes in the Class B girls’ poll. Viborg-Hurley (3-0) moved into the poll in fifth.
