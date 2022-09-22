VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes volleyball team rallied from a tough second and third set to win sets four and five here against the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks 25-22, 16-25, 18-25, 27-25, 16-14 Thursday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

USD is now 12-1 (1-0 Summit League) on the season, while UNO is 5-6 (0-1 Summit League).

