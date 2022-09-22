VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes volleyball team rallied from a tough second and third set to win sets four and five here against the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks 25-22, 16-25, 18-25, 27-25, 16-14 Thursday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
USD is now 12-1 (1-0 Summit League) on the season, while UNO is 5-6 (0-1 Summit League).
Elizabeth Juhnke led the Coyotes with 28 kills. Brooklyn Schram registered 42 assists and 18 digs for the Coyotes. Lolo Weideman added 19 digs.
The Coyotes are now 5-0 in five-set matches this season.
Overall, Coyotes head coach Leanne Williamson was happy her team got the win, but sees a lot of areas where the team needs to improve.
“There are times that you just have to find a way to win,” she said after the match. “I don’t think it was our cleanest (match), but I do think that we continued along the theme of (us finding) a way to do just enough to come out with the victory. That’s important. We are going to go through the season and not always going to play our best volleyball. We are going to struggle at times whether it’s at home, or whether it’s on the road, whether it’s tough travel or an opponent that we’re playing. In some of those situations, we have to be okay with walking away and saying, ‘Hey, we went 1-0 today, but now we’ve got to learn and get better.”
USD won the first set despite Omaha putting the pressure on the Coyotes. USD never relinquished the lead. However, the Mavericks controlled the second and third sets and won them comfortably.
In the fourth set, USD jumped out to a 10-1 lead. Omaha would fight back, getting within three at 16-13. Although USD kept the lead, Omaha kept the pressure on as the Mavericks would eventually tie the set at 24 after the Coyotes failed to close the set out twice. Still, USD stayed resilient as the Coyotes got the next two points to take the set 26-24.
In the fifth set, Omaha raced out to the 5-2 lead, but USD showed its resilience as they went on a 9-2 run to take an 11-7 lead. Up 14-11, the Coyotes struggled to close the match, letting Omaha score three straight points. Once again, the resilient Coyotes were able to get the last two points to win the set 16-14 and the match 3-2.
“The first conference match is usually tough because there’s probably a few more nerves to it,” Williamson said. “There’s more pressure. What we’ve what we’ve talked a lot about as a program is that we have to want that pressure. We have to handle that pressure and understand that the pressure is a lot of times put on by ourselves and not by other people. I don’t think we (handled the pressure) extremely well today. We were more tense, (which led to) miscommunication, which we just really haven’t had, especially in these last two weekends. Again, there’s lots to learn, but the fact that we get to continue to learn through wins is really important for our team.”
Williamson said because of the challenges Omaha’s block was presenting, the team had to feed the ball to Juhnke throughout the match.
“Elizabeth did a really good job of creating scoring opportunities,” Williamson said. “She had a double block on her a lot tonight. For her to have 28 kills and still hit .271, that is a really good percentage. We’ve got to get some other people more involved throughout the match. We were unbalanced (tonight), but that’s going to happen sometimes too. (Juhnke) was the one that was scoring, so we fed her the ball a little bit more than probably what we will going forward, but that’s what (we) needed to do (to win tonight).”
USD will look to keep winning against Denver on Saturday. Game time is set for 6 p.m. at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
