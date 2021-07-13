SIOUX FALLS —Yankton native Cindy Huether and Brandon Valley native Scott Novak will be inducted into the South Dakota Tennis Hall of Fame on Sunday at 11 a.m. The induction will take place at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls during the South Dakota Adult Open Tennis Tournament.
Huether has served several roles in the tennis community, including serving for many years as executive director of the Sioux Falls Tennis Association. She initially led fundraising efforts with her husband Mike to rebuild Augustana’s campus tennis complex. She also was a key part of the group that successfully raised money for the first indoor public tennis facility in Sioux Falls. Both facilities bear the Huether name, recognizing Cindy, Mike and daughter Kylie and their financial leadership.
Novak spent 16 years as the head tennis coach at NCAA Division I South Alabama, with prior stops at Gustavus Adolphus and his alma mater, Northern State in Aberdeen.
