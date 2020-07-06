Ponca scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally past the Yankton Reds 3-2 in youth baseball action on Monday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Matthew Sheldon had the lone Yankton hit.
Mac Grotenhuis took the loss in relief of Owen Wishon, who struck out seven batters in five shutout innings of work.
The Reds, 7-3, are back in action July 14 at home against Brookings. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
