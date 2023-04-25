PONCA, Neb. — The Ponca girls track team won its portion of the Ponca Invitational Tuesday with 123 points.
Ponca finished five points ahead of Homer. For the Indians, Olivia Taylor won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.80 while Ellesyn Hrouda won the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:39.75.
Caitlin Guenther led Crofton with a win in the triple jump with a distance of 31-9.5 and the discus throw with a distance of 114-3.
Crofton’s Ellie Tramp won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.57 seconds. Addyson Ostermeyer won the pole vault for Crofton with a jump of 9-3.
The Crofton team of Jacee Anthony, Blair Jordan, Guenther and Tramp won the 400-meter relay with a time of 52.13 seconds. Crofton’s quartet of Kaylee Mauch, Sophia Wortmann, Rylie Arens and Elizabeth Wortmann won the 3200-meter relay with a time of 10:43.07.
For Tri County Northeast, Kiya Tornez won the girls’ 100-meter dash with a time of 13.25 seconds. She added her second victory of the day in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.72.
Also for the Wolfpack, Bre Millard won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.86 seconds.
In the boys’ section of the event, Ponca tied for first with Bancroft-Rosalie with 91 points. Ethan Eifert won the 200-meter dash for Ponca with a time of 23.34 seconds. Brody Taylor won the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:20.54. Michael Hamilton won the shot put for Ponca with a distance of 46-10.
Wynot’s Chase Schroeder won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.26. The team of Dylan Heine, Korbin Guenther, Cooper Oligmueller and Schroeder won the 3200-meter relay with a time of 9:15.29.
Tri-County Northeast’s Hudson Morgan won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.52 seconds. The Wolfpack won the 400-meter relay with a time of 46.35 seconds with the team of Morgan, Joe Grone, Caidan Gregg and Jackson Belt. In the 800-meter relay, the quartet of Caidan Gregg, Bryan Isom, Brayden McCorkindale and Devin Reinert won with a time of 1:40.86.
Crofton’s Sam Pinkelmann, Braxston Foxhoven and Wyatt Tramp tied for first in the pole vault with a jump of 10-0. Jace Panning won the long jump with a distance of 19-4.5. Jace Foxhoven won the triple jump with a distance of 39-7.5.
