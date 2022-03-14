ELKHART, Ind. – South Dakota swimming snagged three top 20 finishes on Saturday at the National Invitational Championships presented by the Collegiate Swimming Coaches Association of America inside Beacon Health Aquatic Center.
The Coyotes had a pair of individuals make the finals on the final day of the season while the men’s foursome of Zachary Kopp, Jacob Won, Griffin Wolner and Aidan Gantenbein placed 20th in the 400 free relay in 3:03.26.
Mack Sathre, a junior, clocked 50.70 in the evening finals of the 100 IM to place 14th. The Summit League Champion in that event swam 50.59 in the prelims to earn his finals spot.
Emily Kahn, a freshman, placed 18th in the 100 free in 51.11. The school record holder in the event had clocked a 50.96 in the morning prelims.
The women’s quartet of Sara Mayer, Christina Spomer, Maddie Grant and Mairead Powers placed 31st in the 400 free relay in 3:34.95.
Grant, a sophomore, was 26th in the 1650 free in 17:31.68 while Parker Sonnabend (51.81) and Grant Wolner (52.09) were 25th and 27th, respectively, in the 100 IM.
Griffin Wolner (1:53.50) placed 25th and Won (1:54.55) 28th in the 200 butterfly.
Cassie Ketterling closed her fourth season as a Coyote with a 29th place effort in the 100 IM in 57.86.
