MITCHELL — The Yankton Fury Gazelles won the 12-under Silver bracket of the Lowell Rang Memorial Softball Tournament with a 9-3 victory over TSC Storm on Sunday.
Daylee Hughes went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBI for Yankton (18-4). Ava Girard doubled and singled. Olivia Puck, Emma Gobel and Ellie Drotzmann.
Hughes struck out eight batters in the four-inning contest for the win.
Wat. Impact 7, Black 4
MITCHELL — The Watertown Impact scored five runs in the first, then held on for a 7-4 victory over Yankton Fury Black on Sunday.
Emma Herrboldt went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Yankton. Emma Eichacker tripled. Chandler Cleveland and Camryn Koletzky each had a hit in the effort.
Chandler Cleveland took the loss.
Gazelles 13, BV Blast 2
MITCHELL — The Yankton Fury Gazelles had six players record two hits each in a 13-2 rout of the Brandon Valley Blast on Sunday.
Ava Girard went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI for Yankton. Isabelle Sheldon went 2-for-2 with a triple. Daylee Hughes doubled and singled. Olivia Puck, Emma Girard and Ellie Drotzmann each had two hits. Reese Garry added a hit.
Hughes struck out six batters in three innings for the win. Garry struck out two in her inning of work.
Gazelles 9, Fusion Heat 8
MITCHELL — The Yankton Fury Gazelles opened bracket play with a 9-8 victory over the Fusion Heat on Sunday.
Isabelle Sheldon went 2-for-3 with a triple for Yankton. Ellie Drotzmann also had two hits. Ava Girard doubled, and Reese Garry, Olivia Puck, Daylee Hughes, Elyse Larson and Mary Rounds each had a hit in the win.
Hughes picked up the win, striking out nine in the five-inning contest.
BV Blast 9, Gazelles 6
MITCHELL — The Brandon Valley Blast built a big early lead on the way to a 9-6 victory over the Yankton Fury Gazelles on Saturday.
Emma Gobel tripled for Yankton. Olivia Puck, Daylee Hughes, Ellie Drotzmann and Mary Rounds each had a hit in the effort.
Reese Garry took the loss, striking out five in her 2 1/3 innings of work. Hughes struck out three in 1 2/3 innings of work.
Black 13, Wat. Impact 5
MITCHELL — Yankton Fury Black used a pair of six-run innings to pound the Watertown Impact 13-5 on Saturday.
Chandler Cleveland went 4-for-5 with a double and four RBI for Yankton. Jenaya Cleveland doubled and singled, driving in three. Emma Herrboldt also doubled and singled. Camryn Koletzky, Kaylie Heiner and Emma Eichacker each had two hits in the win.
Chandler Cleveland picked up the win, striking out four in the seven-inning contest.
Black 8, Optimal Impact 1
MITCHELL — Kaylie Heiner struck out eight and allowed two hits as Yankton Fury Black downed Optimal Impact 8-1 on Saturday.
Emma Eichacker went 3-for-3 with a double for Yankton. Emma Herrboldt went 2-for-3 with a triple. Chandler Cleveland and Lydia Yost each had two hits. Jenaya Cleveland tripled and Camryn Koletzky added a hit in the victory.
TSC Thunder 13, Gazelles 0
MITCHELL — The TSC Thunder blanked the Yankton Fury Gazelles 13-0 on Saturday.
Olivia Puck’s triple was the lone Yankton hit.
Daylee Hughes took the loss, striking out two in her two innings of work.
Black 11, Hot Shots 1
MITCHELL — Kaylie Heiner had three hits and Chandler Cleveland homered as Yankton Fury Black pounded Hot Shots 11-1 on Saturday.
Camryn Koletzky doubled and singled, and Jenaya Cleveland and Emma Herrboldt each doubled in the win.
Chandler Cleveland struck out five batters in the four-inning contest for the victory.
Gazelles 4, Fusion Heat 0
MITCHELL — Daylee Hughes struck out 10 batters over 6 2/3 innings as the Yankton Fury Gazelles downed the Fusion Heat 4-0 on Saturday.
Ellie Drotzmann went 2-for-3 with a triple for Yankton. Emma Gobel had two hits. Hannah Crisman added a hit.
Hughes picked up the win. Ava Girard struck out the lone batter she faced in relief.
Other Games
Dakota Valley 15-14, Elk Point-Jefferson 2-2
ELK POINT — Dakota Valley swept Elk Point-Jefferson in 16-under softball action on Sunday.
In the opener, Teagan Treglia went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI as Dakota Valley won 15-2.
Silja Gunderson doubled twice, and Ashlynn Stusse went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI for Dakota Valley. Bria Perryman also had two hits and three RBI. Jaelyn Bacan posted two hits. Raegan Headid tripled, and Avry Trotter and Sammy Kimbell each had a hit in the victory.
Brennan Trotter picked up the win, striking out eight in the four-inning contest.
Dakota Valley completed the sweep with a 14-2 victory in the nightcap.
Avry Trotter and Gunderson each had two hits for Dakota Valley. Treglia tripled, driving in three. Bacan doubled. Stusse and Brennan Trotter each had a hit in the victory.
Rachel Voegeli picked up the win.
