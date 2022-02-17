VERMILLION – The South Dakota Coyote men’s basketball team entered Thursday’s game against newcomer St. Thomas needing a win to guarantee a winning record in conference play, and they found the win in decisive fashion.
Coming off a road sweep at Omaha and Denver, the Coyotes were looking for the season sweep of St. Thomas. The Coyotes found that in the fashion of a 81-60 win Thursday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The Coyotes were firing on all cylinders early, scoring 17 points before St. Thomas put in their first basket. The Coyote lead was 20-2 at its largest in the first half.
“The defense really set the tone,” USD assistant coach Casey Kasperbauer said. “...I mean, 17-0 is obviously a great start ot the game. We were making shots on the other end of the floor, but it was all about defense early on.”
Once the Tommies were in the scoring column, they were slowly able to chip into the USD lead, including an eight-point scoring run, but a strong finish to the half put the Coyotes up 14 going into the break.
Coming out of the halftime break, the Tommies rallied to get within eight, 39-31, forcing USD head coach Todd Lee to call a timeout. The Coyotes came out of the timeout firing, stretching the lead back out to 18, and were able to fly to victory from there.
The lead grew to 28 in the second half as the Coyotes were over 50% from the field and 47% from three. Despite 12 turnovers, the offense found a way to continue to grow their lead.
“We have so many options in our plays where it doesn’t matter what they do, we have another option,” Mason Archambault said. “We have a lot of shooter, so whoever can make it makes it.”
Defensively, the Coyotes held St. Thomas under 40% from the field and under 30% from beyond the arc.
Mason Archambault tallied 21 points to pace the Coyote offense. Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 19 points. Hunter Goodrick contributed 10 points in 17 minutes.
Riley Miller led St. Thomas with 17 points. Parker Bjorklund added 11 points and Dom Martinelli 10.
The Coyotes have their home finale Saturday against Western Illinois Saturday. Typically, the home finale is Senior Day, but with no seniors on this year’s team, there will be no celebration. The Coyotes have three games to play while fighting for conference seeding.
“We want to peak at the right time, and this is the right time, this is what it’s all about,” Kasperbauer said. “...It’s a players led team so as far as they want to take us, we’re going to go that far.”
Lee didn’t join the post-game press conference with media member following the game. Kasperbauer said that Lee went to prepare for Western Illinois, a big match-up for the Coyotes Saturday in Vermillion.
“We know we’re in the conference tournament, now it’s just playing for a seed,” Kasperbauer said. “It’s about peaking at the right time. Western Illinois is kind of the opposite of St. Thomas. They’re massive and they take pride in guarding you one-on-one. It’s going to be a brand new challenge on Saturday.”
ST. THOMAS (8-18, 2-12)
Parker Bjorklund 4-11 2-3 11, Anders Nelson 1-5 0-0 2, Riley Miller 6-13 0-0 17, Burt Hedstrom 0-2 0-0 0, Ryan Lindberg 1-3 0-0 3, Kevin Cunningham 4-8 0-0 9, Brooks Allen 1-7 1-1 3, Ben Nau 0-1 0-0 0, Dom Martinelli 4-7 2-2 10, Zach Theisen 1-2 0-0 3, Bennett Kwiecinski 0-0 2-3 2. TOTALS: 22-59 7-9 60.
SOUTH DAKOTA (16-10, 9-6)
Hunter Goodrick 4-4 1-3 10, Tasos Kamateros 2-6 2-2 7, Boogie Anderson 4-5 0-0 8, Kruz Perrott-Hunt 6-12 4-4 19, Mason Archambault 6-9 7-7 21, Damani Hayes 2-2 0-0 4, Keaton Kutcher 1-3 2-2 5, Erik Oliver 1-6 2-4 5, Kanon Koster 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 27-48 18-22 81.
At the Half: USD 37, UST 23. Three-Pointers: USD 9-19 (Perrott-Hunt 3-6, Archambault 2-4, Goodrick 1-1, Kutcher 1-2, Oliver 1-2, Kamateros 1-4), UST 9-34 (Miller 5-11, Theisen 1-2, Bjorklund 1-3, Lindberg 1-3, Cunningham 1-4, Hedstrom 0-1, Nau 0-1, Martinelli 0-2, Allen 0-3, Nelson 0-4). Rebounds: USD 39 (Kamateros 11), UST 22 (Hedstrom 6). Assists: USD 14 (Archambault 5), UST 11 (Bjorklund 4). Steals: UST 6 (Nelson 2), USD 1 (Perrott-Hunt). Blocked Shots: USD 1 (Kamateros 1), UST 0. Personal Fouls: UST 20, USD 15. Turnovers: USD 12, UST 7
