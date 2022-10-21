WATERTOWN — Sioux Valley continued its stranglehold on competitive cheer superiority and Dakota Valley won its 13th straight state title in the South Dakota State Class A Competitive Cheer and Dance Championships, held Friday at Watertown Civic Arena.

Sioux Valley dominated the cheer field, scoring 279 to finish nearly 60 points ahead of runner-up Dell Rapids St. Mary (220.5). Parkston (217.5) was third, followed by Platte-Geddes-Andes Central-Dakota Christian (217).

