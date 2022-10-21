WATERTOWN — Sioux Valley continued its stranglehold on competitive cheer superiority and Dakota Valley won its 13th straight state title in the South Dakota State Class A Competitive Cheer and Dance Championships, held Friday at Watertown Civic Arena.
Sioux Valley dominated the cheer field, scoring 279 to finish nearly 60 points ahead of runner-up Dell Rapids St. Mary (220.5). Parkston (217.5) was third, followed by Platte-Geddes-Andes Central-Dakota Christian (217).
Also in cheer, Dakota Valley (210) was sixth, Bon Homme (206.5) was ninth and Wagner (167) was 19th.
Dakota Valley and Beresford finished 1-2 for a second straight year, with the Panthers scoring 297.25 to retain the title. Beresford finished at 282.75. PG-AC-DC (260.75) was fourth.
Dakota Valley posted the top score in Pom (296) and Jazz (298.5). Beresford had the top mark in Hip Hop (284).
The Class AA competition is today (Saturday) beginning at 11 a.m.
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, Sioux Valley 279; 2, Dell Rapids St. Mary 220.5; 3, Parkston 217.5; 4, Platte-Geddes-Andes Central-Dakota Christian 271; 5, Winner Area 214.5; 6, Dakota Valley 210; T7, St. Thomas More 209; T7, Tea Area 209; 9, Bon Homme 206.5; 10, Dell Rapids 203; 11, Belle Fourche 199.5; 12, Wolsey-Wessington 199; 13, Faulkton Area 198.5; 14, Elkton-Lake Benton 196; 15, Deubrook Area 192.5; 16, Gregory 192; 17, Iroquois-Lake Preston 181; 18, Custer 176.5; 19, Wagner 167; 20, Hot Springs 159.5; 21, Lyman 139.5
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, Dakota Valley 297.25; 2, Beresford 282.75; 3, Tea Area 261.25; 4, PGACDC 260.75; 5, Winner Area 254.25; 6, Gregory 227.25; 7, Belle Fourche 200; 8, Lakota Tech 180
HIP HOP: 1, Beresford 284; 2, Tea Area 264.5; 3, Winner Area 250.5; 4, Gregory 239.5; 5, Belle Fourche 196; 6, Lakota Tech 176.5
JAZZ: 1, Dakota Valley 298.5; 2, PGACDC 258.5; 3, Lakota Tech 183.5
POM: 1, Dakota Valley 296; 2, Beresford 281.5; 3, PGACDC 263; T4, Tea Area 258; T4, Winner Area 258; 6, Gregory 215; 7, Belle Fourche 204
