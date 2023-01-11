Tash Lunday’s game-tying 3-point attempt missed the basket as the Mount Marty Lancers were defeated by the Northwestern Red Raiders 76-73 Wednesday night at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
“I’ve got to hit that last shot down,” Lunday said. “It’s a game changer.”
Even with the miss, Lunday made a heroic 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to make it 74-72. He was fouled by Northwestern’s Matt Onken on the play and made the ensuing free throw to cut the Red Raider’s lead in half, 74-73.
“It was good to keep us in the game,” Lunday said. “It prolonged the game and made it more interesting.”
Lancers head coach Colin Authier was comfortable putting the game into Lunday’s hands at the end.
“I will take Tash and that shot any day of the week anytime of the game,” he said.
“He hit that shot right beforehand, which is a huge one so we’re going to go to the hot hand and give it to him at that time. You know, he just missed it. But day to day no one possession lost us that game. It was just a collective effort. We’ve got to continue to clean up and get better.”
Northwestern improved to 13-4 (6-3 GPAC), while Mount Marty fell to 7-12 (3-8 GPAC).
Lunday and Cole Bowen led the Charge for the Lancers down the stretch with their aggressiveness to get Mount Marty, who trailed 68-58 with 7:43 remaining, back into the contest.
“Those are two young, talented freshmen,” Authier said. “We love them to death and got a lot of winning that we can do together if we continue to work to get better every day.”
While the team showed fight late in the contest, Authier added that the key to the team becoming more aggressive in creating the right play.
“They’re extremely talented players,” Authier said. They’re great players. They’re unselfish. The hard part is they’re so unselfish that you’re begging some guys to be aggressive and not necessarily aggressive to score, but aggressive to create for other guys.”
Being aggressive in this fashion helped the Lancers get to the point where they had a chance to win at the end.
“There’s no one shot that’s going to win you the game,” Authier said. “You trust your system. You stay disciplined with what you’re supposed to do and know that there’s not one player that’s going to win it. You’ve got to chip away possession by possession and keep inching back. Our guys bought into that and did a good job of that in the second half.”
The Lancers fell behind 9-2 in the first half, which prompted a timeout from Authier. Even though the tone might not have sounded like it to some, Authier wanted to encourage his players in that moment.
“I want them to be confident,” he said. “We have very talented players that I don’t think anybody can guard but themselves. I want our guys to continue to buy in, trust that and know that I believe in every single one of them. I love them all to death, but they can’t back down.”
MMU fought back to get within three points, 31-28, but NW went on an 11-0 run to close out the first half up 42-28.
Lunday scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half to lead the Lancers. His mindset was to forget about the first half since it was out of his control by halftime.
“I’ve got to go out and get more,” he said. “I’ve got to create for my team. If I’m not scoring (I can) look at different ways to impact the game. I was just looking at a new half (and my mindset was to) have fun (and) ball out.”
Lunday added eight rebounds and seven assists.
Dillon Carlson led Northwestern with 22 points. Craig Sterk registered a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Mount Marty looks to bounce back against the rival Dakota Wesleyan Tigers Sunday at the Corn Palace. Tip off in Mitchell is set for 3:45 p.m.
